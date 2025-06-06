First day on the job: Inside three PGA TOUR University grads’ debut at RBC Canadian Open

The three newest TOUR members all acquitted themselves well in their first day on the job, albeit not in spectacular fashion. Clanton opened in even-par 70, as did Ford, and Sargent drained an 11-foot birdie on the final hole for a 1-over 71. This day was never about the scores, though. It represented a lifelong dream achieved. Ford could hear his mom Karen cheering as putts dropped throughout the day; she walked all 18 holes to support her son after a whirlwind last week where Ford attended PGA TOUR New Member Orientation last Thursday, then flew to Columbus, Ohio to accept the NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus Award that recognizes the top male collegiate golfer, and then headed to Canada for Monday’s 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier (he didn’t advance) before turning his attention to RBC Canadian Open preparation. It was Ford’s reward for an impressive senior season at the University of North Carolina, in which he won five individual titles to break from a crowded pack and finish No. 1 on the 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking (following in the footsteps of Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen from the past two years).