New members on TOUR: Inside Luke Clanton, David Ford, Gordon Sargent’s gear setups for RBC Canadian Open
At the RBC Canadian Open this week, up-and-coming stars Luke Clanton (Florida State University), David Ford (University of North Carolina) and Gordon Sargent (Vanderbilt University) are making their PGA TOUR member debuts this week, as highlighted in-depth on PGATOUR.COM.
In this article on the Equipment Report, though, GolfWRX will focus on the gear setups of the three rising stars. See below for more details on Clanton, Ford and Sargent’s setups as they make their professional PGA TOUR member debuts.
Luke Clanton's setup
Back in February, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, GolfWRX caught up with Clanton to check out his equipment and hear from Clanton himself about his gear.
As it turns out, Clanton is the type of player to put his trust into the professional fitters.
“I can't tell you what my loft/lie is or my degree or whatever it could be,” Clanton said. “I leave it up to the people I trust and the people I know. I think I kind of have a great team around me that helps me out with the process. I try not to overcomplicate things with golf because it's already complicated enough.”
Fair enough. Clanton is also the type of player who doesn’t immediately switch into modern technology just for the sake of upgrading. He prefers to play what he knows and what he’s comfortable with. Check out his full setup below, which is accurate as of the 2025 NCAA Championships.
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White Prototype 70X
3-wood: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS 70TX
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3-iron), TaylorMade P760 (4-6 iron), TaylorMade P7MB (7-9 iron)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 125
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50, 54 and 58 degrees)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 125
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom 9 Prototype
David Ford's setup
Compared to Clanton, Ford stays a bit more hands-on with the equipment that he uses. Recently, Titleist walked through a full “What’s in the bag” video with Ford to gain insight on the equipment he currently uses and why. Here’s what he had to say about each of the clubs in his bag below.
Driver: Titleist GT2 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 60TX
Having played the Titleist TS2, TSi2, and then the TSR2 driver during his career, Ford switched to the new GT2 model for both the accuracy and increased distance.
"I went from the TSR2 to the GT2, I noticed how straight I went on mishits, and when I thought they were going right or left, they’d be way straighter than they were in the past," Ford said. "So yeah, more ball speed, but also improved accuracy. That’s been huge for me on tough golf courses. If we’re playing 72 holes in a week, I’m not going to hit every drive perfect. If I can find a few fairways on ones that I mishit, that’s been big for me with the GT2.”
3-wood: Titleist GT3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 70TX
Ford moved into the Titleist GT3 3-wood as well, which gives the option for weights to be moved in the head and optimize flight, unlike his GT2 driver. However, Ford says he plays it "pretty standard," but with the lie angle "a little flattened out."
5-wood: Titleist GT3 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black 80TX
Similar to his 3-wood, Ford went with the GT3 5-wood.
"I like to chop down on this one and hit a low cut, but I can also hit this thing really high if I need to," Ford said. "It probably goes about 240 yards stock, in 85-degree weather, but I need to I can hook it out there low and hot to 255, and I can also hit it spinny at 225. I love it. It’s been super versatile, it’s been good out of bunkers like my 3-wood. I love it off the tees, too.”
Irons: Titleist 620 CB (3-6 iron), Titleist 620 MB (7-9 iron)
Shafts: Project X 6.0 shafts
The Titleist 620 CB and MBs are some of the most popular irons on TOUR. So it's no surprise that one of the newest members of the circuit is using them. Ford's combo set is designed so that he can hit different shot shapes when needed due to his higher spin than most players.
"I’ve played these for, I want to say four or five years, I’ve had the same combo set of MBs and CBs," Ford said "... I love the CBs. They give me a spinnier flight when I hit it low, so I don’t need to worry about it going too hot when I hit it low, and I can hit them high if I want to, as well, so they’ve been great.
“And then I’ve got, let’s see, 7, 8, 9 iron, I got the MBs. Similar to when I was getting fit for the CBs, I just wanted something I could hit all the windows with. I can hit it low, I can hit it high, and these seem like the right fit. I’ve stuck with them for a while now. I do spin it a little bit more than the average player, and I like that spin to keep the ball straight. A lot of control with these things, and I’ve loved them.”
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 (46, 50, 54 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: Project X 6.0 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (50, 54 and 60 degrees)
For Ford, he's stuck with the same grinds in his Titleist Vokey 46, 50 and 54 degree wedges for the past few years, compared to his 60 degree, for which he has tested a variety of grinds.
"For about (five or six) years now, I’ve had the same grind, the same loft, the same bounce, the same everything in these clubs for a while," Ford said. "I love the 54-degree out of bunkers. It gives me a little more bounce than my 60-degree. It’s great for fairway bunkers, it’s great for bunkers around the green that are a little longer. I’ve just loved to 50, 46, 54 for a while now.
To help with the grind-search for his 60-degree, Ford elected to stay on the fence between high and low bounce, playing the V grind that offers players increased bounce on square-faced shots with enhanced relief for open-faced shots
“It has a little bit more heel relief. It’s shaved off, kind of around the trailing edge right here," Ford explained. "It’s super versatile. I’ve played it on Zoysia, Bent, Bermuda, a little bit of Poa Annua as well. It just gives me a nice balance out of bunkers. I can lay it flat on firm turf and know that it’s not going to bounce into it, but it still has enough bounce out of soft bunkers. So it’s been a super versatile wedge, so it’s one that I roll with a lot."
Ford noted that he has options, though, and is happy to switch out to different setups when needed.
“I have an older T-grind actually, I got it in September of 2023, it’s a 59-degree WedgeWorks T Grind, and it lays pretty flat when I set it down on really firm turf, it’s great," Ford said. "So I use it on – when I go over to Scotland, or if it’s just baked out one week in Arizona, but yeah I’m a big fan of the 60 degrees that Titleist has. I’ve played around with all the bounces you can imagine.”
Putter: Scotty Cameron Timeless Tour Prototype
The Scotty Cameron Timeless Tour Prototype has been in Ford's bag for at least four years, he says, despite being "a little bit dinged up."
"I like how soft it is," Ford explained. "I haven’t really known anything else, but I really like how it feels off the face, especially with the Pro V1 ball. So yeah, this putter has been awesome with the ball I play, and it puts a really good roll on it.”
Golf Ball: Titleist 2025 Pro V1
Ford moved into the new 2025 Titleist Pro V1 this year due to the versatility around the greens, but also to help with the spin that he creates with fuller shots and off the tee.
"I can kind of hit any shot I want... but I love the flight of it with the irons and the driver, too. It has the right amount of spin for my launch," Ford said. "I can flight it down if I need to, I can hit it high with spin if I need to. It’s just really good all around. I mean, having consistent spin rates and consistent launch, and knowing what the ball is going to do and how it flies in the air is everything out here."
Ford also marks his ball slightly differently from most pros. The UNC alum decided to go with a full 36-degree line around his ball as a "confidence booster."
Gordon Sargent's setup
The last time GolfWRX caught up with Sargent to get a full look at his gear setup was at the 2024 U.S. Open, but he hasn’t played a PGA TOUR event since the 2024 Open Championship.
Now, Sargent is making his PGA TOUR pro debut at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. A close eye will be kept on his equipment choices and whether he has made any significant changes since his last time playing on TOUR. Check out Sargent’s specs below from the 2024 U.S. Open.
Driver: Titleist GT2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 60TX
5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 9X
Irons: Titleist T200 (3 iron), Titleist T100 (4 iron), Titleist 620 MB (5-9)
Shaft: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 GOST X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (46, 52 and 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), S300 (52, 56) and S400 (60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Timeless GSS 350 Tour Prototype