New members on TOUR: Inside Luke Clanton, David Ford, Gordon Sargent’s gear setups for RBC Canadian Open

"I went from the TSR2 to the GT2, I noticed how straight I went on mishits, and when I thought they were going right or left, they’d be way straighter than they were in the past," Ford said. "So yeah, more ball speed, but also improved accuracy. That’s been huge for me on tough golf courses. If we’re playing 72 holes in a week, I’m not going to hit every drive perfect. If I can find a few fairways on ones that I mishit, that’s been big for me with the GT2.”