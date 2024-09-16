WiretoWire: Patton Kizzire conquers in California
For Patton Kizzire, his first two wins on the PGA TOUR came within four starts of each other. He claimed his maiden breakthrough victory at the 2017 World Wide Technology Championship. Two months later he was back at the trophy ceremony for the Sony Open in Hawaii. But for victory No. 3, the Auburn University alum had to wait six more years before returning to the winner’s circle, doing so in style for a five-shot win over David Lipsky in Napa, California, at the Procore Championship. Kizzire blitzed the field over the weekend. Off the back of a poor season where he missed 10 cuts in 18 starts, missed the FedExCup Playoffs and sitting 132nd in the FedExCup Fall standings, Kizzire sought the help of a mental coach with the goal of becoming unflappable. There was no arguing that he achieved this in Napa. “I knew that it would be difficult not to get ahead of myself with a four‑shot lead heading into today,” he said. “I wrote down in my yardage book, ‘I am here, I am now.’ I kept going back to that, and that helped me be disciplined and stay present.” With the victory, Kizzire moves to 70th in the FedExCup Fall standings and earns spots in 2025 at The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship.
Final countdown before Royal Montreal
With both teams finalized, the 12-man rosters on the U.S. Team, headed by Captain Jim Furyk, and Team International, led by Captain Mike Weir, are set for The Royal Montreal Golf Club. The Presidents Cup is in Canada for the first time since 2007, and Canadian Weir hopes to lead Captain’s Picks Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim and Mackenzie Hughes alongside the six automatic qualifiers of Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An. They face a strong U.S. Team under Furyk, where automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala join Captain’s Picks Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Max Homa. Both teams go head-to-head on Canadian soil Sept. 24-29 as they aim to bring home the Presidents Cup.
Meet Sahith Theegala's biggest fans
“It is where I've always dreamed of playing. I was pretty depressed through the middle of the season with my game, and I couldn't be happier right now, it means the world to me.” – David Lipsky after keeping his PGA TOUR card for 2025 after a second-place finish in Napa
By the numbers
3 — Steve Stricker won the Sanford International for the third time in a row. Stricker becomes the first to three-peat at both a PGA TOUR Champions event and a PGA TOUR event (John Deere Classic from 2009-11.)
58 — Frankie Capan III secured his 2025 PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Capan’s season was highlighted by shooting 58 during the opening round of the Veritex Bank Championship.
2,436 — It was a total of 2,436 days between Patton Kizzire’s last victory at the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii and his win Sunday at the Procore Championship.