WiretoWire: Patton Kizzire conquers in California

For Patton Kizzire, his first two wins on the PGA TOUR came within four starts of each other. He claimed his maiden breakthrough victory at the 2017 World Wide Technology Championship. Two months later he was back at the trophy ceremony for the Sony Open in Hawaii. But for victory No. 3, the Auburn University alum had to wait six more years before returning to the winner’s circle, doing so in style for a five-shot win over David Lipsky in Napa, California, at the Procore Championship. Kizzire blitzed the field over the weekend. Off the back of a poor season where he missed 10 cuts in 18 starts, missed the FedExCup Playoffs and sitting 132nd in the FedExCup Fall standings, Kizzire sought the help of a mental coach with the goal of becoming unflappable. There was no arguing that he achieved this in Napa. “I knew that it would be difficult not to get ahead of myself with a four‑shot lead heading into today,” he said. “I wrote down in my yardage book, ‘I am here, I am now.’ I kept going back to that, and that helped me be disciplined and stay present.” With the victory, Kizzire moves to 70th in the FedExCup Fall standings and earns spots in 2025 at The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship.