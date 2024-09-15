Golfbet recap: Patton Kizzire cruises to first PGA TOUR win in nearly seven years at Procore Championship

It got interesting for a moment when Lipsky got it back to just a two-shot gap with a birdie at the par-3 11th hole while Kizzire made bogey. Headed to the par-5 12th, Kizzire was down to a -400 favorite while Lipsky had shortened to +350. This hint of drama, however, was wiped out quickly when Kizzire bounced back with a birdie at No. 12 and Lipsky settled for a par. We were back to a three-shot margin and Kizzire was back up to a -1000 favorite with six holes left to play.