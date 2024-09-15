Golfbet recap: Patton Kizzire cruises to first PGA TOUR win in nearly seven years at Procore Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
Patton Kizzire has found the winner’s circle on the PGA TOUR for the first time in nearly seven years.
After shooting three consecutive rounds in the 60s, Kizzire shot a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa, California, to win the Procore Championship by five shots over David Lipsky. It was Kizzire’s first win on TOUR since winning the Sony Open in Hawaii back in January of 2018.
He began the day in the negative – as an odds-on favorite to win the championship at a price of -110, holding on to a four-shot, overnight lead.
Round-by-round odds for Patton Kizzire to win Procore Championship
- Pre-tournament: +17500
- After Round 1 (T2, trailed by 1): +2200
- After Round 2 (led by 1): +550
- After Round 3 (led by 4): -110
After two holes the lead was down to three shots and Kizzire’s price had dropped down to -105 to win the golf tournament. Two holes later the lead had been cut in half. Lipsky, seeking his first-ever TOUR win, was at 16-under for the championship, two shots back of Kizzire and a +300 underdog to pull it off.
But it all turned in Kizzire’s direction when the Auburn Tiger drilled a 51-foot chip for eagle on No. 5 and Lipsky settled for par. The lead was back to four and the price was now -500 on the 38-year-old to get his third TOUR win.
It got interesting for a moment when Lipsky got it back to just a two-shot gap with a birdie at the par-3 11th hole while Kizzire made bogey. Headed to the par-5 12th, Kizzire was down to a -400 favorite while Lipsky had shortened to +350. This hint of drama, however, was wiped out quickly when Kizzire bounced back with a birdie at No. 12 and Lipsky settled for a par. We were back to a three-shot margin and Kizzire was back up to a -1000 favorite with six holes left to play.
Results for outright picks from Golfbet Experts
- Will Gray: Keith Mitchell (+3000) 12th
- Ben Everill: Sahith Theegala (+1100) T7
- Chris Breece: Maverick McNealy (+2000) MC
- Matt DelVecchio: Eric Cole (+4000) MC
- Mike Glasscott: Maverick McNealy (+2000) MC
Patton Kizzire gets up-and-down for birdie at Procore
Being from Alabama, Kizzire has always struck me as a player who fares well, not only down south, but on Bermudagrass greens. His win in Hawaii came on bermudagrass. A triple-digit longshot pre-tournament, Kizzire never made it onto my radar this week in the handicap, especially on the blended Poa Annua/Bentgrass putting surfaces at Silverado.
He’s never been especially successful in the state of California. He did, however, finish runner-up at this tournament in 2016. He did one better on this Sunday, eight years later. Like a fine wine, Kizzire has aged well.
The FedExCup Fall will take the rest of the month off. The Presidents Cup is up next, beginning September 26, and then we resume on TOUR in Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship on Oct. 3. Don’t tell Patton Kizzire, but the Country Club of Jackson does indeed have Bermudagrass greens.
Results from Rob Bolton Sleeper Picks and Golfbet Insider
- Mark Hubbard to win (+6000) MC
- Patrick Fishburn Top 5 finish (+1100) 3rd
- Nick Taylor Top 10 finish (+550) MC
- Chad Ramey Top 20 finish (+350) T58
- Stewart Cink Top 40 finish (+190) MC
- Neal Shipley Top 20 finish (+260) T13
- Beau Hossler Top 20 finish (+175) MC
- Matti Schmid Top 20 finish (+240) T58
- John Keefer Top 20 finish (+260) T13
- Corey Conners Top Canadian (+160) T7
- Trace Crowe Top 40 finish (+130) MC
- Chris Gotterup Top 40 finish (+125) MC
- Rico Hoey Top Asian (+333) T37
- Charley Hoffman Top 40 finish (+120) T26
- Ben Kohles Top 40 finish (+125) T64
- Justin Lower Top 40 finish (+120) T7
- Matt NeSmith Top 40 finish (+140) MC
- Vince Whaley Top 40 finish (+188) MC
- Trey Mullinax Top 40 finish (+160) MC
- Taylor Montgomery Top 40 finish (+125) MC
