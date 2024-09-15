David Lipsky wraps up PGA TOUR card for 2025
Written by Cameron Morfit @CMorfitPGATOUR
NAPA, Calif. – David Lipsky did not win the Procore Championship, the first stop in the eight-tournament FedExCup Fall, but he did ensure that he’ll keep his PGA TOUR card next season by finishing runner-up to Patton Kizzire (70) for his best-ever career finish.
“It is where I've always dreamed of playing,” Lipsky said. “I was pretty depressed through the middle of the season with my game, and I couldn't be happier right now, it means the world to me.”
After starting the final round four behind Kizzire, Lipsky cut the margin to two with two birdies in the first four holes, then got within two again on the back nine, but it was not to be.
Lipsky shot 1-under 71 to finish 15-under par, five back. But he will move from 163rd to 101st in the FedExCup, all but locking up a top-125 finish to secure his TOUR card for 2025.
“It's a good feeling,” he said. “It's like, you know, obviously I wanted to win this week, but coming in second doing that, I'll take it. That's a small victory and that was sort of what my goal was going into the fall was just play consistent, play solid and sort of lock up my card for the next year. Didn't the first event, so now I can play a little more freely.”
David Lipsky sinks 30-footer for birdie at Procore
After making just seven cuts this season and missing the FedExCup Playoffs, Lipsky hit the reset button by getting out of sweltering Las Vegas and going back to Evanston, Illinois, to practice for two weeks with his alma mater, Northwestern, and his old coach, Pat Goss.
“Sometimes you have to realize golf can be fun,” Lipsky said, “and I think I sort of forgot that along the way. … I was almost energized by their youthfulness.”
Added Goss, Northwestern director of Golf and Player Development, “It was him and Jon Bowers, another former player who’s now in insurance, and it was almost like they were on the team again. They went to team dinners, hung out with the guys at the Gleacher Golf Center.
“I think it really gave them the feeling of being on the team again,” he added.
Lipsky, 36, has won at every level but will have to wait another day to nab his first TOUR win.
Still, he now heads into the rest of the FedExCup Fall with the comforting knowledge that he’ll be fully exempt next season and able to give himself many more chances to hoist a trophy.
