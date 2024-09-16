Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley positively impacted by Procore Championship
2 Min Read
The Procore Championship surprised the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley with an additional donation of $10,000 during its Putt Putt Pros event held Tuesday of tournament week. (Photo by All Seasons Creative)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
At the heart of the Procore Championship is a commitment and dedication to charitable impact and community engagement. The Impact Through Golf Foundation Napa Valley – the charitable organization that serves as the tournament’s host organization – has raised over $9 million for charity since 2014. Last year, the tournament distributed over $250,000 to several local charities, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.
The funding to Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley helped to construct a mobile STEM lab trailer, which travels to local schools and other Boys & Girls Clubs locations. The trailer serves as an outdoor classroom on wheels, allowing kids to dive into hands-on activities like basic robotics, coding and other STEM-related projects. It typically stays at each location for about a month and a half.
On Saturday at the Procore Championship, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley attended the tournament and visited the STEM lab trailer, which was on display in the Visit Napa Valley Fan Village.
“The STEM lab becomes a real vehicle for us to inject additional STEM programming into our after-school curriculum,” said Greg Bouillerce, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley. “It’s the first of its kind, and we approached its development from a perspective of sharing. We recorded all aspects as a resource for other after-school programs at Boys & Girls Clubs. The experience can be replicated.”
New title sponsor Procore chose the PGA TOUR’s Napa tournament because of its community involvement and the opportunity it presents to engage with the Northern California region. As a global company headquartered in California, Procore partnered with a beloved event in its home state to raise awareness of Procore’s vision to improve the lives of everyone in construction.
The Procore Championship also surprised the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley with an additional donation of $10,000 during its Putt Putt Pros event held on Tuesday of tournament week.