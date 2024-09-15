Playful Patton Kizzire cruises at Procore Championship

It’s hard to argue with the result, a hard-won, long-awaited victory that moved Kizzire from 132nd to 70th in the FedExCup. And you’d have to look hard to find someone savoring the moment more than him. When three kids asked him for a ball coming off the 17th green, he was so far ahead he complied, balls spilling out and bounding on the cart path before he scooped them up and underhanded them to the young fans.