WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler victorious again at the Memorial

No player had won five TOUR titles in a season before the U.S. Open since Tom Watson in 1980. That changed Sunday at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s iconic 2024 season continued on its historic pace. Scheffler earned his fifth TOUR win in his last eight starts at Muirfield Village, carding 8-under 280 for a one-stroke win over Collin Morikawa at Jack’s Place. Scheffler carded 2-over 74 on a firm, fast Sunday in central Ohio, but it was enough to hold on for the win after he took a four-stroke lead into the final round (only six players broke par on Sunday). It was a year ago at this tournament that Scheffler’s much-discussed putting struggles came to a head, as he gained nearly 21 strokes on the field from tee to green at the 2023 Memorial, the second-best ball-striking performance on TOUR in two decades, but couldn’t convert it into a victory. Fast forward to Sunday and he drained a slippery 5-footer for par on the 72nd hole to defeat Morikawa, secure his 11th career TOUR title and earn the winner’s handshake with tournament host Jack Nicklaus just off the 18th green at Muirfield Village. The moment was made even sweeter by the hug afterward with wife Meredith and infant son Bennett, celebrating his first victory as a dad. If recent form is any indication, his second will come in short order.