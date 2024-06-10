WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler victorious again at the Memorial
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
No player had won five TOUR titles in a season before the U.S. Open since Tom Watson in 1980. That changed Sunday at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s iconic 2024 season continued on its historic pace. Scheffler earned his fifth TOUR win in his last eight starts at Muirfield Village, carding 8-under 280 for a one-stroke win over Collin Morikawa at Jack’s Place. Scheffler carded 2-over 74 on a firm, fast Sunday in central Ohio, but it was enough to hold on for the win after he took a four-stroke lead into the final round (only six players broke par on Sunday). It was a year ago at this tournament that Scheffler’s much-discussed putting struggles came to a head, as he gained nearly 21 strokes on the field from tee to green at the 2023 Memorial, the second-best ball-striking performance on TOUR in two decades, but couldn’t convert it into a victory. Fast forward to Sunday and he drained a slippery 5-footer for par on the 72nd hole to defeat Morikawa, secure his 11th career TOUR title and earn the winner’s handshake with tournament host Jack Nicklaus just off the 18th green at Muirfield Village. The moment was made even sweeter by the hug afterward with wife Meredith and infant son Bennett, celebrating his first victory as a dad. If recent form is any indication, his second will come in short order.
The U.S. Open returns to Pinehurst No. 2
The world’s best players face the season’s third major championship at Pinehurst No. 2 for the 124th U.S. Open. The toughest test in the game returns to one of the most storied backdrops as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods and all of the biggest names in the sport return to North Carolina. Memories of Payne Stewart’s storybook triumph in 1999 play through the minds of the game’s top players as they prepare to take on Donald Ross’ iconic design.
Video of the week
Jackson Koivun makes PGA TOUR debut at the Memorial
Mic check
“I remember shaking Mr. Nicklaus’ hand a few years ago and he told me I didn’t make the putt today, but one day I’ll make the putt, be able to shake his hand. He was right.” — Scottie Scheffler after securing his 11th career TOUR win at the Memorial.
By the numbers
2 - Ernie Els captured his second win in two starts at the American Family Insurance Championship, defeating Steve Stricker on the first playoff hole.
6 - Ryan Gerard ran away with his first Korn Ferry Tour victory, winning by six strokes at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
35 - Canada’s Adam Hadwin moved to world No. 35 with a third-place finish at the Memorial, moving into a projected Olympics spot with one week remaining in qualification.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|5,051
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|2,880
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|2,045
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|1,971
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|1,906
|6
|Sahith Theegala
|1,806
|7
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,785
|8
|Byeong Hun An
|1,620
|9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,540
|10
|Sepp Straka
|1,324
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.