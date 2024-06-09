Tiger Woods arrives Sunday at Pinehurst for U.S. Open preparation

Woods struggled at last month’s PGA Championship, missing the cut with rounds of 72-77, but his physical condition – which will always be a factor after various injuries and surgeries, including ankle surgery in April 2023 – didn’t appear to put his appearance at Pinehurst in jeopardy. He said after the PGA that he felt in better physical condition than the month prior (where he made the cut at the Masters with rounds of 73-72, but faded to 82-77 on the weekend). He also stressed the importance of playing more to knock off the inherent competitive rust – he has made just three TOUR starts this season, with the Masters and PGA preceded by a WD midway through the second round of The Genesis Invitational due to flu-like symptoms.