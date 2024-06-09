Collin Morikawa does everything but beat Scottie Scheffler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Morikawa clearly has the game to compete around here; the six-time TOUR winner (including two majors) is long regarded as an elite ball-striker, as evidenced by his well-rounded tee-to-green numbers this week (fourth in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Strokes Gained: Approach the Green). As several contenders faded with scores in the mid-to-high 70s on Sunday (the field averaged 74.943 on the par-72 layout), Morikawa steadily pulled away from everyone aside from Scheffler, who has now won five times in his last eight starts, becoming the first player since Tom Watson in 1980 to win earn five TOUR titles before the U.S. Open.