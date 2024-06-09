Retrospective: 25 years after Payne Stewart’s U.S. Open victory at Pinehurst, week’s echoes endure

As the week went on, Stewart and the rest of the players were getting a sharper sense for how shots spilled from the edges of the perniciously humped greens, the emerging crucible of the 99th U.S. Open. Woods saw his approaches carom from the sides and amble 20 yards away, sometimes into the wispy pine straw, like a flushed dove. “Very severe,” he noted. Mark O’Meara said he thought imagination and creativity would supplant the power game, and “I think that’s wonderful.” Nicklaus saw a golf course early in the week that struck him as open to birdies and equitable. Colin Montgomerie, the Scotsman who typically played well in the U.S. Open and had finished second in 1997, said he wasn’t even looking at the flagsticks on No. 2. He said he aimed at the middle of the green on every approach, “because if you start attacking this type of course, you’re in trouble.” He was only 36 that summer. But he was an old soul. Like Stewart, he recognized his limits, and distance off the tee was one of them.