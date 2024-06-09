Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the Memorial presented by Workday shows how far he’s come

See, the world loves to poke holes in greatness and Scheffler had one rather glaring bugaboo that was rightly picked apart: his putting. As invincible as he looked with a driver, iron or wedge in his hands, the cloak dropped when Scheffler stepped on the green. Suddenly, he was human. All the drama shifted from the approach shot to the putt. The exceptional wedge to 5 feet was expected. Whether or not he made the birdie putt became the riveting question. With cameras tightly focused on Scheffler’s putter head, we watched balls veer offline and saw an exasperated Scheffler as the camera panned up. He insisted he was improving and that the fix was not far off, but the stats showed a man without answers.