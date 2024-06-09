Adam Hadwin qualifies for The Open, moves to verge of Olympics at the Memorial

Last time at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes represented Canada in men’s golf. At the 2016 Olympics (the first to feature golf since 1904), it was David Hearn and Graham DeLaet. Becoming an Olympian is one thing missing from Hadwin’s acclaimed resume in the game – and earlier this week, he admitted that he didn’t feel great about his chances of making his Olympics debut this summer. “Over the last month, I've probably played my way … not out of the conversation, but certainly out of a good position to be in,” Hadwin said on Thursday.