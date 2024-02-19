WiretoWire: Hideki Matsuyama masterful at The Genesis Invitational
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Hideki Matsuyama wins The Genesis with final-round 62 at famed Riviera
Hideki Matsuyama didn’t play a perfect round Sunday at The Genesis Invitational, but he came close. Matsuyama carded a final-round, 9-under 62 at famed The Riviera Country Club, stampeding from six strokes back of 54-hole leader Patrick Cantlay to earn his ninth TOUR victory at 17-under 267, three strokes clear of Will Zalatoris and Luke List. After turning in 3-under 32, the Japan native made birdie on Nos. 10, 11 and 12 – including a 46-footer at the demanding par-4 12th – to move into a tie for the lead at 14 under. His defining stretch came at Nos. 15 and 16, when he striped a mid-iron from 189 yards to 8 inches at the par-4 15th, followed by a laser to 6 inches at the 169-yard, par-3 16th. After a crafty up-and-down birdie from behind the green at the par-5 17th, he faced a 47-footer for birdie at No. 18 to tie Ted Tryba’s course-record 61 (third round, 1999), but the putt peeled off to the right. Nonetheless, Matsuyama authors another signature moment in a career that now includes nine TOUR titles, surpassing K.J. Choi (8) for most TOUR wins by an Asian-born player. It’s also his first top-10 since last year’s PLAYERS, as he continues to fight back from severe back issues that caused weekly concern for a time, he said Sunday. Matsuyama earns 700 FedExCup points for his victory at The Genesis, a Signature Event, and moves to No. 3 on the season-long FedExCup standings. If Sunday was any indication, a banner year could be ahead.
Tiger Woods returns to action at The Genesis, withdraws during Round 2
Tiger Woods returned to PGA TOUR action at The Genesis, but his comeback was short-lived. Woods withdrew after hitting his tee shot on No. 7 during the second round at Riviera, citing illness; he later clarified the condition as influenza. Woods underwent ankle surgery last April and played last fall’s Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship, but this marked his first official TOUR start since withdrawing from last year’s Masters during the third round. Woods, 48, opened The Genesis in a respectable 1-over 72 – despite an uncharacteristic shank on the final hole Thursday – and stood 2 over for the week, one stroke outside the cut line, at the time of his WD. Two fire trucks and an ambulance arrived at Riviera around the time of Woods’ WD, sparking speculation about his condition, but the tournament host eventually departed in a courtesy car. Woods posted Saturday on X (formerly Twitter) that he was resting and feeling better.
The TOUR heads south of the border
Defending champion Tony Finau returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Mexico Open at Vidanta in pursuit of a seventh PGA TOUR title. Finau enters the week with zero missed cuts and a best finish of T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open in his 2024 FedExCup Season. Major champions Padraig Harrington and Francesco Molinari will be teeing it up at Vidanta. Cristobal Del Solar, who holds the record for lowest score in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event after his 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour, received a sponsor exemption along with 2023 individual national champion Fred Biondi. Other rising stars headed to Mexico include Europeans Nicolai Højgaard and Adrien Dumont de Chassart, and twins Parker and Pierceson Coody.
Mexico native Raul Pereda, who made his PGA TOUR debut as sponsor exemption at the 2023 edition of the event, will be returning as a PGA TOUR member. Pereda was one of five players to earn his TOUR card at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in December. The winner of the Mexico Open at Vidanta receives 500 FedExCup points.
Video of the week
Netflix's 'Full Swing' Season 2 trailer
Mic check
“Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend.” -- Jordan Spieth (via X) on being disqualified from The Genesis after the second round, due to signing an incorrect scorecard.
By the numbers
36 - Stephen Ames collected his seventh PGA TOUR Champions title after the Chubb Classic was shortened to 36 holes due to storms hitting Naples, Florida.
2 - Will Zalatoris won two new cars – a Genesis GV80 for himself and an electric Genesis Electrified GV70 for his caddie Joel Stock – with his ace on No. 14 from 184 yards during the second round of The Genesis.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Matthieu Pavon
|949
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|848
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|825
|4
|Chris Kirk
|813
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|773
|6
|Byeong Hun An
|719
|7
|Xander Schauffele
|698
|8
|J.T. Poston
|653
|9
|Jason Day
|628
|10
|Sahith Theegala
|624
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.