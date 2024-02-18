Points and Payouts: Hideki Matsuyama earns $4M, 700 FedExCup points at The Genesis Invitational
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
According to the official results and like everyone else in the field at The Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama also played The Riviera Country Club on Sunday, it’s just that his score gives the appearance that he didn’t actually complete 18 holes on the same track in the same conditions.
In the tournament finale in which the field averaged 70.471, Matsuyama crafted a bogey-free, 9-under 62 and posted 17-under 267. The former was the lowest round of the competition (by two strokes) and best of the day (by three); the latter secured victory by three. His ninth career PGA TOUR victory yielded 700 FedExCup points and $4 million, which is 20 percent of the total prize fund.
While Matsuyama is a household name in the sport, he was much longer to win pre-tournament than you probably would have expected.
The 31-year-old was +6000 to prevail on BetMGM’s board. He was tied for 27th shortest, which is to say that he wasn’t short at all. However, Matsuyama does take over as the shortest winner of the first seven in 2024. Wyndham Clark held the claim previously as the champion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at +8000.
Luke List (+12500) and Will Zalatoris (+4000) shared runner-up honors.
Another stroke back and in a three-way T4 was Patrick Cantlay (+2000). The local native was bidding for a wire-to-wire victory, but he backpedaled with a 1-over 72 on Sunday.
Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+650) finished in a six-way share of 10th place.
Elsewhere, the twosome who thrilled in the playoff at the WM Phoenix Open made the cut at Riviera but didn’t factor at Riviera. Of the 51 who cashed, Nick Taylor (+6600) placed T39 and Charley Hoffman (+15000) landed alone in 50th place.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama (+6000)
|267/ -17
|700.000
|$4,000,000.00
|T2
|Luke List (+12500)
|270/ -14
|375.000
|$1,800,000.00
|T2
|Will Zalatoris (+4000)
|270/ -14
|375.000
|$1,800,000.00
|T4
|Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
|271/ -13
|300.000
|$866,666.67
|T4
|Adam Hadwin (+10000)
|271/ -13
|300.000
|$866,666.67
|T4
|Xander Schauffele (+1400)
|271/ -13
|300.000
|$866,666.66
|7
|Harris English (+8000)
|272/ -12
|250.000
|$700,000.00
|8
|Tom Hoge (+9000)
|273/ -11
|225.000
|$646,000.00
|9
|Jason Day (+4500)
|275/ -9
|200.000
|$600,000.00
|T10
|Sam Burns (+2200)
|276/ -8
|150.000
|$455,000.00
|T10
|Eric Cole (+6600)
|276/ -8
|150.000
|$455,000.00
|T10
|Tommy Fleetwood (+3500)
|276/ -8
|150.000
|$455,000.00
|T10
|J.T. Poston (+5000)
|276/ -8
|150.000
|$455,000.00
|T10
|Scottie Scheffler (+650)
|276/ -8
|150.000
|$455,000.00
|T10
|Adam Svensson (+15000)
|276/ -8
|150.000
|$455,000.00
|T16
|Byeong Hun An (+5500)
|277/ -7
|115.000
|$329,000.00
|T16
|Max Homa (+1800)
|277/ -7
|115.000
|$329,000.00
|T16
|Cameron Young (+3300)
|277/ -7
|115.000
|$329,000.00
|T19
|Ludvig Åberg (+2000)
|278/ -6
|95.000
|$251,400.00
|T19
|Tony Finau (+2800)
|278/ -6
|95.000
|$251,400.00
|T19
|Viktor Hovland (+1400)
|278/ -6
|95.000
|$251,400.00
|T19
|Collin Morikawa (+1800)
|278/ -6
|95.000
|$251,400.00
|T19
|Adam Scott (+3300)
|278/ -6
|95.000
|$251,400.00
|T24
|Lee Hodges (+30000)
|279/ -5
|65.000
|$164,857.15
|T24
|Tom Kim (+3300)
|279/ -5
|65.000
|$164,857.15
|T24
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)
|279/ -5
|65.000
|$164,857.14
|T24
|Corey Conners (+6600)
|279/ -5
|65.000
|$164,857.14
|T24
|Russell Henley (+6000)
|279/ -5
|65.000
|$164,857.14
|T24
|Beau Hossler (+8000)
|279/ -5
|65.000
|$164,857.14
|T24
|Rory McIlroy (+1000)
|279/ -5
|65.000
|$164,857.14
|T31
|Mackenzie Hughes (+25000)
|280/ -4
|37.500
|$123,000.00
|T31
|Taylor Moore (+12500)
|280/ -4
|37.500
|$123,000.00
|T31
|Seamus Power (+30000)
|280/ -4
|37.500
|$123,000.00
|T31
|Brendon Todd (+12500)
|280/ -4
|37.500
|$123,000.00
|T35
|Rickie Fowler (+10000)
|281/ -3
|24.500
|$106,500.00
|T35
|Lucas Glover (+17500)
|281/ -3
|24.500
|$106,500.00
|T37
|Ben Griffin (+17500)
|282/ -2
|22.500
|$96,500.00
|T37
|Sahith Theegala (+2800)
|282/ -2
|22.500
|$96,500.00
|T39
|Nicolai Højgaard (+5500)
|283/ -1
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Kurt Kitayama (+8000)
|283/ -1
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Denny McCarthy (+6600)
|283/ -1
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Nick Taylor (+6600)
|283/ -1
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Gary Woodland (+25000)
|283/ -1
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T44
|Emiliano Grillo (+9000)
|284/ E
|15.750
|$62,400.00
|T44
|Brian Harman (+10000)
|284/ E
|15.750
|$62,400.00
|T44
|Sungjae Im (+6600)
|284/ E
|15.750
|$62,400.00
|T44
|Si Woo Kim (+5000)
|284/ E
|15.750
|$62,400.00
|T44
|Andrew Putnam (+15000)
|284/ E
|15.750
|$62,400.00
|49
|Cam Davis (+8000)
|286/ 2
|13.500
|$54,000.00
|50
|Charley Hoffman (+15000)
|288/ 4
|13.000
|$52,000.00
|51
|Chase Johnson (+100000)
|289/ 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$51,000.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.