PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Points and Payouts: Hideki Matsuyama earns $4M, 700 FedExCup points at The Genesis Invitational

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    According to the official results and like everyone else in the field at The Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama also played The Riviera Country Club on Sunday, it’s just that his score gives the appearance that he didn’t actually complete 18 holes on the same track in the same conditions.

    In the tournament finale in which the field averaged 70.471, Matsuyama crafted a bogey-free, 9-under 62 and posted 17-under 267. The former was the lowest round of the competition (by two strokes) and best of the day (by three); the latter secured victory by three. His ninth career PGA TOUR victory yielded 700 FedExCup points and $4 million, which is 20 percent of the total prize fund.

    While Matsuyama is a household name in the sport, he was much longer to win pre-tournament than you probably would have expected.

    The 31-year-old was +6000 to prevail on BetMGM’s board. He was tied for 27th shortest, which is to say that he wasn’t short at all. However, Matsuyama does take over as the shortest winner of the first seven in 2024. Wyndham Clark held the claim previously as the champion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at +8000.

    Luke List (+12500) and Will Zalatoris (+4000) shared runner-up honors.

    Another stroke back and in a three-way T4 was Patrick Cantlay (+2000). The local native was bidding for a wire-to-wire victory, but he backpedaled with a 1-over 72 on Sunday.

    Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+650) finished in a six-way share of 10th place.

    Elsewhere, the twosome who thrilled in the playoff at the WM Phoenix Open made the cut at Riviera but didn’t factor at Riviera. Of the 51 who cashed, Nick Taylor (+6600) placed T39 and Charley Hoffman (+15000) landed alone in 50th place.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Hideki Matsuyama (+6000)267/ -17700.000$4,000,000.00
    T2Luke List (+12500)270/ -14375.000$1,800,000.00
    T2Will Zalatoris (+4000)270/ -14375.000$1,800,000.00
    T4Patrick Cantlay (+2000)271/ -13300.000$866,666.67
    T4Adam Hadwin (+10000)271/ -13300.000$866,666.67
    T4Xander Schauffele (+1400)271/ -13300.000$866,666.66
    7Harris English (+8000)272/ -12250.000$700,000.00
    8Tom Hoge (+9000)273/ -11225.000$646,000.00
    9Jason Day (+4500)275/ -9200.000$600,000.00
    T10Sam Burns (+2200)276/ -8150.000$455,000.00
    T10Eric Cole (+6600)276/ -8150.000$455,000.00
    T10Tommy Fleetwood (+3500)276/ -8150.000$455,000.00
    T10J.T. Poston (+5000)276/ -8150.000$455,000.00
    T10Scottie Scheffler (+650)276/ -8150.000$455,000.00
    T10Adam Svensson (+15000)276/ -8150.000$455,000.00
    T16Byeong Hun An (+5500)277/ -7115.000$329,000.00
    T16Max Homa (+1800)277/ -7115.000$329,000.00
    T16Cameron Young (+3300)277/ -7115.000$329,000.00
    T19Ludvig Åberg (+2000)278/ -695.000$251,400.00
    T19Tony Finau (+2800)278/ -695.000$251,400.00
    T19Viktor Hovland (+1400)278/ -695.000$251,400.00
    T19Collin Morikawa (+1800)278/ -695.000$251,400.00
    T19Adam Scott (+3300)278/ -695.000$251,400.00
    T24Lee Hodges (+30000)279/ -565.000$164,857.15
    T24Tom Kim (+3300)279/ -565.000$164,857.15
    T24Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+10000)279/ -565.000$164,857.14
    T24Corey Conners (+6600)279/ -565.000$164,857.14
    T24Russell Henley (+6000)279/ -565.000$164,857.14
    T24Beau Hossler (+8000)279/ -565.000$164,857.14
    T24Rory McIlroy (+1000)279/ -565.000$164,857.14
    T31Mackenzie Hughes (+25000)280/ -437.500$123,000.00
    T31Taylor Moore (+12500)280/ -437.500$123,000.00
    T31Seamus Power (+30000)280/ -437.500$123,000.00
    T31Brendon Todd (+12500)280/ -437.500$123,000.00
    T35Rickie Fowler (+10000)281/ -324.500$106,500.00
    T35Lucas Glover (+17500)281/ -324.500$106,500.00
    T37Ben Griffin (+17500)282/ -222.500$96,500.00
    T37Sahith Theegala (+2800)282/ -222.500$96,500.00
    T39Nicolai Højgaard (+5500)283/ -119.500$82,000.00
    T39Kurt Kitayama (+8000)283/ -119.500$82,000.00
    T39Denny McCarthy (+6600)283/ -119.500$82,000.00
    T39Nick Taylor (+6600)283/ -119.500$82,000.00
    T39Gary Woodland (+25000)283/ -119.500$82,000.00
    T44Emiliano Grillo (+9000)284/ E15.750$62,400.00
    T44Brian Harman (+10000)284/ E15.750$62,400.00
    T44Sungjae Im (+6600)284/ E15.750$62,400.00
    T44Si Woo Kim (+5000)284/ E15.750$62,400.00
    T44Andrew Putnam (+15000)284/ E15.750$62,400.00
    49Cam Davis (+8000)286/ 213.500$54,000.00
    50Charley Hoffman (+15000)288/ 413.000$52,000.00
    51Chase Johnson (+100000)289/ 5n/a (non-member)$51,000.00

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.