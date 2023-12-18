Meet the five players who earned their cards at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Hale was a member of Oklahoma’s 2017 NCAA Championship team as a sophomore, winning his match in the finals against Norman Xiong, another incoming TOUR rookie. Hale graduated in 2019 and was part of a wave of young players that had a crucial year of play wiped out by COVID-19. He attempted to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour through Q-School multiple times but never earned any status. He performed well on the All Pro Tour this year with five top 10s in 10 events.