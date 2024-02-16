Tiger Woods withdraws from The Genesis Invitational due to flu-like symptoms

Rob McNamara, EVP of TGR Ventures, released the following statement after Woods’ withdrawal: “So he started feeling some flu-like symptoms last night. Woke up this morning, they were worse than the night previous. He had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy. Ultimately the doctors are saying he's got some -- potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He's been treated with an IV bag and he's doing much, much better and he'll be released on his own here soon.”