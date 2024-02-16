Tiger Woods withdraws from The Genesis Invitational due to flu-like symptoms
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the second round of The Genesis Invitational.
Woods, who was making his first official PGA TOUR start since the 2023 Masters, was 1-over through six holes and had just hit his tee shot on the par-4 seventh hole when he called it quits. He was carted back to the locker room by a rules official.
Rob McNamara, EVP of TGR Ventures, released the following statement after Woods’ withdrawal: “So he started feeling some flu-like symptoms last night. Woke up this morning, they were worse than the night previous. He had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy. Ultimately the doctors are saying he's got some -- potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He's been treated with an IV bag and he's doing much, much better and he'll be released on his own here soon.”
Asked if it had anything to do with Woods’ previous injuries to his ankle or back, McNamara said, “Not physical at all. His back is fine. It was all medical illness, dehydration, which is now, the symptoms are reversing themselves now that he’s had an IV.”
The Genesis marked Woods' first official TOUR start since withdrawing from last year’s Masters during the third round; he underwent ankle surgery shortly thereafter. Woods returned to competition at the Hero World Challenge in December, placing 18th in the 20-player field, then teamed with son Charlie at the PNC Championship two weeks later.
After completing the Hero, Woods professed an intent to play roughly one TOUR event a month this season. That will come into question once more after Woods managed just 24 holes at Riviera this weekend. Woods has played just nine official events in the last four seasons. He has missed the cut twice and withdrawn three times.
Woods dealt with back spasms as he finished his first-round 72 on Thursday. He shanked his approach shot on the par-4 18th due to the spasms.
"It's been spasming the last three holes, and it just locked up on me,” Woods said Thursday of the shank on No. 18. “Didn't move, didn't rotate, and presented hosel first."