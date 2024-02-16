Inside the Field: Mexico Open at Vidanta
Tony Finau will return to the Mexico Open to defend his title. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Mexico Open at Vidanta where 2023 champion Tony Finau will aim to defend his title.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Nico Echavarria
Tony Finau
Emiliano Grillo
Mackenzie Hughes
K.H. Lee
Vincent Norrman
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Erik van Rooyen
Matt Wallace
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/PGA TOUR Q-School)
Fred Biondi
Cristobal Del Solar
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Padraig Harrington
Scott Piercy
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Santiago De la Fuente
Omar Morales
Renato Naula
Jose Antonio Safa
Sponsor exemption (designated)
Rodolfo Cazaubòn
Roberto Díaz
Alvaro Ortiz
Sebastián Vázquez
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Austin Wylie
Open qualifying
Matt Atkins
Stuart Macdonald
Ben Sigel
Preston Stanley
Top 30 on FedExCup Points List
Scott Stallings
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
Patrick Rodgers
Alex Smalley
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Brandon Wu
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Austin Eckroat
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Taylor Pendrith
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Chesson Hadley
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Moore
Peter Malnati
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Nicolai Højgaard
Major Medical Extension
Maverick McNealy
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
C.T. Pan
Jhonattan Vegas
J.B. Holmes
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
Ryan Fox
Victor Perez
Thorbjørn Olesen
Alexander Björk
Sami Valimaki
Robert MacIntyre
Jorge Campillo
Ryo Hisatsune
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour points list
Chan Kim
Alejandro Tosti
Richard Hoey
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Paul Barjon
Max Greyserman
Chandler Phillips
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
David Skinns
Jake Knapp
Jacob Bridgeman
Jimmy Stanger
Norman Xiong
Joe Highsmith
Patrick Fishburn
McClure Meissner
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Chris Gotterup
William Furr
Parker Coody
Josh Teater
Ryan McCormick
Scott Gutschewski
Roger Sloan
Rafael Campos
Top 5 finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School
Harrison Endycott
Trace Crowe
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Raul Pereda
Hayden Springer
Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical
Bronson Burgoon
Erik Barnes
Philip Knowles
Minor Medical Extension
James Hahn
Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Chappell
Martin Trainer
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Henrik Norlander
# Latest medical extension information can be found here.