Inside the Field: Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tony Finau will return to the Mexico Open to defend his title. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Mexico Open at Vidanta where 2023 champion Tony Finau will aim to defend his title.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Francesco Molinari

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Nico Echavarria
    Tony Finau
    Emiliano Grillo
    Mackenzie Hughes
    K.H. Lee
    Vincent Norrman
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Erik van Rooyen
    Matt Wallace

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman

    Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/PGA TOUR Q-School)
    Fred Biondi
    Cristobal Del Solar

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Padraig Harrington
    Scott Piercy

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Santiago De la Fuente
    Omar Morales
    Renato Naula
    Jose Antonio Safa

    Sponsor exemption (designated)
    Rodolfo Cazaubòn
    Roberto Díaz
    Alvaro Ortiz
    Sebastián Vázquez

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Austin Wylie

    Open qualifying
    Matt Atkins
    Stuart Macdonald
    Ben Sigel
    Preston Stanley

    Top 30 on FedExCup Points List
    Scott Stallings

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
    Patrick Rodgers
    Alex Smalley
    Thomas Detry
    Stephan Jaeger
    Brandon Wu
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Austin Eckroat
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Taylor Pendrith
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Chesson Hadley
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Ryan Moore
    Peter Malnati
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
    Nicolai Højgaard

    Major Medical Extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandt Snedeker
    C.T. Pan
    Jhonattan Vegas
    J.B. Holmes
    Vince Whaley

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
    Ryan Fox
    Victor Perez
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Alexander Björk
    Sami Valimaki
    Robert MacIntyre
    Jorge Campillo
    Ryo Hisatsune

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour points list
    Chan Kim
    Alejandro Tosti
    Richard Hoey
    Ben Silverman
    Pierceson Coody
    Paul Barjon
    Max Greyserman
    Chandler Phillips
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    David Skinns
    Jake Knapp
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Jimmy Stanger
    Norman Xiong
    Joe Highsmith
    Patrick Fishburn
    McClure Meissner
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Chris Gotterup
    William Furr
    Parker Coody
    Josh Teater
    Ryan McCormick
    Scott Gutschewski
    Roger Sloan
    Rafael Campos

    Top 5 finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School
    Harrison Endycott
    Trace Crowe
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Raul Pereda
    Hayden Springer

    Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical
    Bronson Burgoon
    Erik Barnes
    Philip Knowles

    Minor Medical Extension
    James Hahn

    Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44
    Patton Kizzire
    Kevin Chappell
    Martin Trainer

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
    Henrik Norlander

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

