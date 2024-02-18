Hideki Matsuyama posts final-round 62 to win The Genesis Invitational

"I'm trying to think if that was the most impressive round I've ever seen in person," said J.T. Poston, Matsuyama's playing partner on Sunday. "It's definitely the best I've ever seen on TOUR. He had like four birdie putts that were like this -- " (Poston put his two index fingers 6 inches apart.) "He hit a couple bad drives, but then recovered nicely and never even really had that long of a par putt. It was impressive."