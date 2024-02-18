Hideki Matsuyama posts final-round 62 to win The Genesis Invitational
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Hideki Matsuyama didn’t play a perfect round Sunday at The Genesis Invitational, but he came close.
Matsuyama carded a final-round, 9-under 62 at famed The Riviera Country Club, stampeding from six strokes back of 54-hole leader Patrick Cantlay to post 17-under 267 at The Genesis. After two-putting for par at No. 18 Sunday, Matsuyama stood three strokes clear of the field. The closest pursuer, Will Zalatoris, had two holes to play.
Matsuyama started fast Sunday with three consecutive birdies, then rattled off six straight pars before heating up on the back nine. The Japanese native made birdie on Nos. 10, 11 and 12 – including a 46-footer at the demanding par-4 12th – then authored a third birdie trifecta on Nos. 15-17 to pull away from a jumbled leaderboard. Prior to this run, Matsuyama was one of five players tied for the lead at 14-under.
Matsuyama’s defining stretch came at Nos. 15 and 16, when he striped a mid-iron from 189 yards to 8 inches at the par-4 15th, followed by a laser to 6 inches at the 169-yard, par-3 16th.
"I'm trying to think if that was the most impressive round I've ever seen in person," said J.T. Poston, Matsuyama's playing partner on Sunday. "It's definitely the best I've ever seen on TOUR. He had like four birdie putts that were like this -- " (Poston put his two index fingers 6 inches apart.) "He hit a couple bad drives, but then recovered nicely and never even really had that long of a par putt. It was impressive."
After a crafty up-and-down birdie from behind the green at the par-5 17th, he faced a 47-footer for birdie at No. 18 to tie Ted Tryba’s course-record 61 (third round, 1999), but the putt peeled off to the right.
Hideki Matsuyama sticks tee shot 6 inches from the hole at Genesis
Nonetheless, it marks another signature moment for Matsuyama in a career full of them.