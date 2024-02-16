Will Zalatoris aces No. 14, wins two new cars at The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Will Zalatoris has a new ride home from The Genesis Invitational. He can thank his tee shot on the 14th hole for that.
Zalatoris aced the 184-yard par-3 14th hole during his second round at The Riviera Country Club. His ball landed on the front left edge of the green and slowly rolled into the cup for a hole-in-one. Zalatoris receives a Genesis GV80 while Joel Stock, his caddie, gets an electric Genesis Electrified GV70, the prize for the first ace of the week at The Genesis Invitational.
Will Zalatoris' 184-yard tee shot goes in for an ace at Genesis
It’s not the first ace of Zalatoris’ PGA TOUR career, though. He made a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh hole during the first round of the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
The shot on Friday at Riviera flipped Zalatoris’ round from 1-over to 1-under and provided the latest drama in a topsy-turvy round. After a relatively clean round of 66 on Thursday, Zalatoris had made four bogeys and three birdies through 13 holes of his second round. The ace moved him to 6-under and into a tie for fifth.
As the ball fell in the cup, the crowd erupted and Zalatoris threw his club in celebration. Then Stock wrapped him up in a bear hug.
Both will leave the Pacific Palisades in style this week.