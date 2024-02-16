Will Zalatoris aces No. 14, wins two new cars at The Genesis Invitational

Zalatoris aced the 184-yard par-3 14th hole during his second round at The Riviera Country Club. His ball landed on the front left edge of the green and slowly rolled into the cup for a hole-in-one. Zalatoris receives a Genesis GV80 while Joel Stock, his caddie, gets an electric Genesis Electrified GV70, the prize for the first ace of the week at The Genesis Invitational.