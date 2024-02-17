Jordan Spieth disqualified from The Genesis Invitational
Jordan Spieth during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Contended in Round 1, signed incorrect scorecard after Round 2
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Jordan Spieth was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard at The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on Friday.
Spieth signed for a 3 at the par-3 fourth hole and a second-round 72, when in fact he made 4 on the hole and shot 73. His round had ended poorly moments earlier as he got caught up in the right rough and made a double-bogey 6 at the difficult finishing hole at Riviera.
Spieth, who rose to No. 1 in the world and won the FedExCup in 2015, had been in contention in the first round as he shot an opening 66, just two behind leader Patrick Cantlay.
A 13-time PGA TOUR winner, Spieth had been enjoying a solid start to this season, with a third at The Sentry at Kapalua and a T6 at the WM Phoenix Open last weekend. His time at The Genesis Invitational, though, will be limited to the first two days of play after his scoring mistake.
Players at 1-over or better made the cut; without Spieth, 51 players will advance to the weekend.