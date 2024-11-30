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RSM Birdies Fore Love

RSM Birdies Fore Love

Over the eight events in the 2024 FedExCup Fall, RSM Birdies Fore Love will award players with charitable donations through an on-course competition. Doug Ghim topped the standings after The RSM Classic with 154 birdies or better, earning a $300,000 donation for children's or family-focused charities.

This program concluded at the 2024 RSM Classic.

Charities helped through RSM Birdies Fore Love

89

Charitable donations made

4

Player foundations started as a direct result from Birdies Fore Love

$5.9M

Donations to date

2024 RSM Birdies Fore Love winner

Birdies or Better

Doug Ghim
USA

Doug Ghim

154

Weekly Winners

Procore Championship
Sanderson Farms Championship
Black Desert Championship
Shriners Children's Open
ZOZO
WWT
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
The RSM Classic

Past Winners

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RSM Birdies Fore Love winners emerge during FedExCup Fall
Play
Play
0:59
RSM Birdies Fore Love winners emerge during FedExCup Fall
Max Homa donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Play
Play
3:02
Max Homa donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Corey Conners creates foundation on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Play
Play
2:36
Corey Conners creates foundation on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Recap October’s winners in RSM’s Birdies Fore Love weekly challenge
Play
Play
1:56
Recap October’s winners in RSM’s Birdies Fore Love weekly challenge
Tom Kim donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Play
Play
1:42
Tom Kim donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Tom Hoge donates $300,000 to charity on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Play
Play
2:20
Tom Hoge donates $300,000 to charity on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
RSM Birdies Fore Love winners emerge during FedExCup Fall
Play
Play
0:59
RSM Birdies Fore Love winners emerge during FedExCup Fall
Max Homa donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Play
Play
3:02
Max Homa donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Corey Conners creates foundation on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Play
Play
2:36
Corey Conners creates foundation on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Recap October’s winners in RSM’s Birdies Fore Love weekly challenge
Play
Play
1:56
Recap October’s winners in RSM’s Birdies Fore Love weekly challenge
Tom Kim donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Play
Play
1:42
Tom Kim donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Tom Hoge donates $300,000 to charity on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Play
Play
2:20
Tom Hoge donates $300,000 to charity on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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