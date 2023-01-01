RSM Birdies Fore Love
Over the course of the first nine events of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Regular Season, RSM Birdies Fore Love will award players with charitable donations through an on-course competition.
2022 Year-to-Date Standings
|Pos
|Player
|Birdies or Better
Taylor Montgomery
|155
Patrick Rodgers
|154
Will Gordon
|151
Russell Knox
|142
Andrew Putnam
|138
Weekly Winners
Birdies or Better
Sahith Theegala
22
Garrick Higgo
24
Patrick Cantlay
28
Sahith Theegala
21
Tommy Fleetwood
26
Seamus Power
28
Sam Ryder
25
Tony Finau
22
Erik Barnes
50