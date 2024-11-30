RSM Birdies Fore Love
Over the eight events in the 2024 FedExCup Fall, RSM Birdies Fore Love will award players with charitable donations through an on-course competition. Doug Ghim topped the standings after The RSM Classic with 154 birdies or better, earning a $300,000 donation for children's or family-focused charities.
This program concluded at the 2024 RSM Classic.
Charities helped through RSM Birdies Fore Love
89
Charitable donations made
4
Player foundations started as a direct result from Birdies Fore Love
$5.9M
Donations to date
2024 RSM Birdies Fore Love winner
Birdies or Better
Doug Ghim
154
Past Winners
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RSM Birdies Fore Love winners emerge during FedExCup Fall
Max Homa donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Corey Conners creates foundation on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Recap October’s winners in RSM’s Birdies Fore Love weekly challenge
Tom Kim donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Tom Hoge donates $300,000 to charity on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
RSM Birdies Fore Love winners emerge during FedExCup Fall
Max Homa donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Corey Conners creates foundation on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Recap October’s winners in RSM’s Birdies Fore Love weekly challenge
Tom Kim donates $50K on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love
Tom Hoge donates $300,000 to charity on behalf of RSM Birdies Fore Love