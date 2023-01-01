PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
RSM Birdies Fore Love

RSM Birdies Fore Love

Over the course of the first nine events of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Regular Season, RSM Birdies Fore Love will award players with charitable donations through an on-course competition.

2022 Year-to-Date Standings

PosPlayerBirdies or Better
Taylor Montgomery
155
Patrick Rodgers
154
Will Gordon
151
Russell Knox
142
Andrew Putnam
138
Birdies Fore Love celebrates five years
2:49
TOUR VAULT

Birdies Fore Love celebrates five years

Weekly Winners

Birdies or Better

Sahith Theegala
USA

Sahith Theegala

22

Garrick Higgo
RSA

Garrick Higgo

24

Patrick Cantlay
USA

Patrick Cantlay

28

Sahith Theegala
USA

Sahith Theegala

21

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG

Tommy Fleetwood

26

Seamus Power
IRL

Seamus Power

28

Sam Ryder
USA

Sam Ryder

25

Tony Finau
USA

Tony Finau

22

Erik Barnes
USA

Erik Barnes

50

More News

TOUR VAULT

Taylor Montgomery wins $300,000 through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love program

Taylor Montgomery wins $300,000 through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love program
TOUR VAULT

Garrick Higgo gives $50,000 to Shriners Children’s through RSM Birdies Fore Love

Garrick Higgo gives $50,000 to Shriners Children’s through RSM Birdies Fore Love
TOUR VAULT

RSM Birdies Fore Love set for fifth year of program

RSM Birdies Fore Love set for fifth year of program
TOUR VAULT

Tom Hoge donates $50,000 to Minnesota Section PGA through RSM Birdies Fore Love competition

Tom Hoge donates $50,000 to Minnesota Section PGA through RSM Birdies Fore Love competition