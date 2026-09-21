The First Look: Presidents Cup

STORYLINES: The Presidents Cup features four days of competition with five matches on both Thursday and Friday, eight matches on Saturday (split in the morning and afternoon) and 12 singles matches on Sunday. … As captain of the American side, Brandt Snedeker chose the format order: Day 1 will have five Four-ball matches, Day 2 will have five Foursomes matches, Day 3 will have four Foursomes and four Four-ball matches, and Day 4 will have 12 Singles matches. … The U.S. Team is looking to win the Presidents Cup for the 11th time in a row. … Scottie Scheffler returns to action after capturing the Tour Championship and winning the FedExCup for the second time. No surprise, he is the top-ranked American while Si Woo Kim is the International's top-ranked player. … Jacob Bridgeman heads into the Presidents Cup riding high after winning the Biltmore Championship Asheville on Sunday for his second win of the year. … Twenty-one-year-old Jackson Koivun is one of the youngest participants in Presidents Cup history. He defeated Scottie Scheffler at the 3M Open, and it took him just five starts on Tour to earn a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs. Koivun is one of three players on the U.S. team who were not born the last time the Internationals won the Presidents Cup in 1998. … A pair of second-time Presidents Cup participants in Cameron Young and Wyndham Clark will look to build off their multi-win campaigns in 2026 to be called upon as stars of the squad. Young won The Players Championship while Clark won three times, including his second U.S. Open. … Adam Scott’s 12th Presidents Cup appearance ties him with Phil Mickelson for the most all-time, but he has, however, never been on a winning team. … At 38, Nick Taylor is making his Presidents Cup debut after not making the squad in his native Canada in 2024. Taylor was one of just three golfers – Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley were the others – to win at least once in all of 2023, 2024 and 2025. … Speaking of veteran rookies, Ryan Fox is also making his Presidents Cup debut after winning The Open Championship this summer. His claret jug victory was one of three Tour titles in the last 17 months for the native of New Zealand. … The United States has dominated the Presidents Cup competition with an overall record of 13-1-1. They have won the last 10 editions and, of course, have never lost on home soil. … Sitting U.S. President Donald Trump is the honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup, as is tradition for the host country’s leader. He was also the chairman in 2017 at Liberty National and presented the cup to the winning U.S. team.