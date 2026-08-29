President Donald J. Trump accepts role as Honorary Chairman for 2026 Presidents Cup

“At the request of the PGA TOUR, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago,” said President Trump via Truth Social. “This will be a particularly exciting event. Both teams are "loaded" with Talent. I look forward to being there, and greeting all of these fantastic athletes, on both teams! Thank you for your attention to this matter. See you in Chicago!”