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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16D AGO

President Donald J. Trump accepts role as Honorary Chairman for 2026 Presidents Cup

2 Min Read

Latest

President Donald J. Trump has accepted an invitation to be Honorary Chairman of the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. He previously held the role in 2017 when the event was staged at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

President Donald J. Trump has accepted an invitation to be Honorary Chairman of the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. He previously held the role in 2017 when the event was staged at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Written by Staff

CHICAGO – Donald J. Trump, the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, has accepted an invitation to be Honorary Chairman of the 2026 Presidents Cup when the competition returns to the United States for the 16th staging at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3 in Chicago, Sept. 22-27.

“We are grateful to President Trump for accepting our invitation to serve as Honorary Chairman for the 2026 Presidents Cup,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “The Presidents Cup has a proud tradition of engaging world leaders from across the globe and across political lines, and President Trump’s involvement continues that legacy. His participation will help elevate the event on the international stage while furthering our mission of bringing people together through the game of golf.”

The 2026 edition will mark the second time President Trump has served as Honorary Chairman of the Presidents Cup. President Trump held the role in 2017, when the event was hosted at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, where he was a fixture in Sunday’s on-air trophy ceremony.

“At the request of the PGA TOUR, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago,” said President Trump via Truth Social. “This will be a particularly exciting event. Both teams are "loaded" with Talent. I look forward to being there, and greeting all of these fantastic athletes, on both teams! Thank you for your attention to this matter. See you in Chicago!”

He joins six former U.S. Presidents alongside many other distinguished global leaders who have filled the position:

  • 2024: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada
  • 2022: 46th U.S. President Joe Biden
  • 2019: Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia
  • 2017: 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump
  • 2015: President Park Geun-hye, South Korea
  • 2013: 44th U.S. President Barack Obama
  • 2011: Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Australia
  • 2009: 44th U.S. President Barack Obama
  • 2007: Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada
  • 2005: 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush
  • 2003: President Thabo Mbeki, Republic of South Africa
  • 2000: 42nd U.S. President William Jefferson Clinton
  • 1998: Prime Minister John Howard, Australia
  • 1996: 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush
  • 1994: 38th U.S. President Gerald R. Ford

The Presidents Cup, a team match-play competition featuring 24 of the world’s top golfers – 12 from the United States and 12 from around the world, excluding Europe – is held biennially and, since 1996, has alternated between the United States and international venues. The U.S. Team has won 13 of the 15 previous Presidents Cups, and the only win by the International Team came at the 1998 event in Melbourne. A historic 17-17 tie came in 2003 when the event was held in South Africa.

Located 25 miles west of Chicago, Medinah is the sixth different venue in the United States to host the Presidents Cup and adds the biennial team event to an illustrious list of tournaments hosted at Course No. 3 that includes one BMW Championship, one Ryder Cup, two PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens, one U.S. Senior Open, three Western Opens and a number of other professional championships.

Brandt Snedeker will lead the U.S. Team as captain for the first time in 2026 as it returns to American soil, and Geoff Ogilvy will lead the International Team in search of their first win since 1998.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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