Meet the International Team: Check out full rosters, Presidents Cup records and more

The International Team heads to Medinah Country Club looking to flip the script at this year's Presidents Cup. Led by Captain Geoff Ogilvy, this squad is full of Presidents Cup rookies, including Nico Echavarria, Ryan Fox and Ryo Hisatsune. They also return several stalwarts, including Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott, who have 17 Presidents Cup appearances and 25 PGA Tour wins between them.