Meet the International Team: Check out full rosters, Presidents Cup records and more
2 Min Read
Christiaan Bezuidenhout on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup
The International Team heads to Medinah Country Club looking to flip the script at this year's Presidents Cup. Led by Captain Geoff Ogilvy, this squad is full of Presidents Cup rookies, including Nico Echavarria, Ryan Fox and Ryo Hisatsune. They also return several stalwarts, including Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott, who have 17 Presidents Cup appearances and 25 PGA Tour wins between them.
Read here to see the records of each member of the International Team based on each format.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Age: 32
Hometown: Kempton Park, South Africa
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 0
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 3-1-1
- Foursomes record: 1-0-0
- Four-ball record: 0-1-1
- Singles record: 2-0-0
Corey Conners
Age: 34
Hometown: Listowel, Canada
College: Kent State University
PGA TOUR wins: 2
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 2-7-0
- Foursomes record: 1-3-1
- Four-ball record: 0-3-0
- Singles record: 1-1-0
Nico Echavarria
Age: 32
Hometown: Medellin, Columbia
College: University of Arkansas
PGA TOUR wins: 3
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: first appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Ryan Fox
Age: 39
Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 3
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: first appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Ryo Hisatusune
Age: 23
Hometown: Okayama, Japan
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 0
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: first appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Sungjae Im
Age: 28
Hometown: Jeju-do, Republic of Korea
College: Korea National Sport University
PGA TOUR wins: 2
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 3 (2019, 2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 6-7-2
- Foursomes record: 1-4-1
- Four-ball record: 3-2-1
- Singles record: 2-1-0
Tom Kim
Age: 24
Hometown: Seoul, Republic of Korea
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 4
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 3-5-1
- Foursomes record: 1-2-0
- Four-ball record: 2-2-0
- Singles record: 0-1-1
Si Woo Kim
Age: 31
Hometown: Seoul, Republic of Korea
College: Yonsei University
PGA TOUR wins: 4
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 3 (2017, 2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 6-5-1
- Foursomes record: 2-3-0
- Four-ball record: 3-0-0
- Singles record: 1-2-0
Min Woo Lee
Age: 28
Hometown: Perth, Australia
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 1
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2024)
- Overall record: 2-0-1
- Foursomes record: 0-0-0
- Four-ball record: 0-1-0
- Singles record: 0-1-0
Hideki Matsuyama
Age: 34
Hometown: Sendai, Japan
College: Tohoku Fukushi University
PGA TOUR wins: 11
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 6 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 9-13-5
- Foursomes record: 3-6-1
- Four-ball record: 3-6-2
- Singles record: 3-1-2
Adam Scott
Age: 46
Hometown: Gold Coast, Australia
College: University of Nevada, Las Vegas
PGA TOUR wins: 14
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 11 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 20-28-6
- Foursomes record: 10-10-2
- Four-ball record: 5-12-4
- Singles record: 5-6-0
Nick Taylor
Age: 38
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
College: University of Washington
PGA TOUR wins: 5
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: first appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A