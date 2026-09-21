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Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

T5

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

T5

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

T7

Zecheng Dou
CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T7

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

-20

T7

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

T7

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

T10

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T10

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T10

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T10

Haotong Li
CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T15

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T15

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5
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14H AGO

Meet the International Team: Check out full rosters, Presidents Cup records and more

2 Min Read

Latest

Christiaan Bezuidenhout on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

Christiaan Bezuidenhout on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

Written by Staff

The International Team heads to Medinah Country Club looking to flip the script at this year's Presidents Cup. Led by Captain Geoff Ogilvy, this squad is full of Presidents Cup rookies, including Nico Echavarria, Ryan Fox and Ryo Hisatsune. They also return several stalwarts, including Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott, who have 17 Presidents Cup appearances and 25 PGA Tour wins between them.

Read here to see the records of each member of the International Team based on each format.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Age: 32
Hometown: Kempton Park, South Africa
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 0
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 3-1-1
  • Foursomes record: 1-0-0
  • Four-ball record: 0-1-1
  • Singles record: 2-0-0

Corey Conners

Age: 34
Hometown: Listowel, Canada
College: Kent State University
PGA TOUR wins: 2
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 2-7-0
  • Foursomes record: 1-3-1
  • Four-ball record: 0-3-0
  • Singles record: 1-1-0

Nico Echavarria

Age: 32
Hometown: Medellin, Columbia
College: University of Arkansas
PGA TOUR wins: 3
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: first appearance
  • Overall record: N/A
  • Foursomes record: N/A
  • Four-ball record: N/A
  • Singles record: N/A

Ryan Fox

Age: 39
Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 3
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: first appearance
  • Overall record: N/A
  • Foursomes record: N/A
  • Four-ball record: N/A
  • Singles record: N/A

Ryo Hisatusune

Age: 23
Hometown: Okayama, Japan
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 0
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: first appearance
  • Overall record: N/A
  • Foursomes record: N/A
  • Four-ball record: N/A
  • Singles record: N/A

Sungjae Im

Age: 28
Hometown: Jeju-do, Republic of Korea
College: Korea National Sport University
PGA TOUR wins: 2
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 3 (2019, 2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 6-7-2
  • Foursomes record: 1-4-1
  • Four-ball record: 3-2-1
  • Singles record: 2-1-0

Tom Kim

Age: 24
Hometown: Seoul, Republic of Korea
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 4
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 3-5-1
  • Foursomes record: 1-2-0
  • Four-ball record: 2-2-0
  • Singles record: 0-1-1

Si Woo Kim

Age: 31
Hometown: Seoul, Republic of Korea
College: Yonsei University
PGA TOUR wins: 4
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 3 (2017, 2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 6-5-1
  • Foursomes record: 2-3-0
  • Four-ball record: 3-0-0
  • Singles record: 1-2-0

Min Woo Lee

Age: 28
Hometown: Perth, Australia
College: N/A
PGA TOUR wins: 1
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 1 (2024)
  • Overall record: 2-0-1
  • Foursomes record: 0-0-0
  • Four-ball record: 0-1-0
  • Singles record: 0-1-0

Hideki Matsuyama

Age: 34
Hometown: Sendai, Japan
College: Tohoku Fukushi University
PGA TOUR wins: 11
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 6 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 9-13-5
  • Foursomes record: 3-6-1
  • Four-ball record: 3-6-2
  • Singles record: 3-1-2

Adam Scott

Age: 46
Hometown: Gold Coast, Australia
College: University of Nevada, Las Vegas
PGA TOUR wins: 14
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 11 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 20-28-6
  • Foursomes record: 10-10-2
  • Four-ball record: 5-12-4
  • Singles record: 5-6-0

Nick Taylor

Age: 38
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
College: University of Washington
PGA TOUR wins: 5
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: first appearance
  • Overall record: N/A
  • Foursomes record: N/A
  • Four-ball record: N/A
  • Singles record: N/A

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Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11
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