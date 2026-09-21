Meet the U.S. Team: Check out full rosters, Presidents Cup records and more
2 Min Read
Jackson Koivun on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup
The U.S. Team heads to Chicago looking to defend its Presidents Cup title at Medinah Country Club. The Americans are coming off a tough defeat in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage and will look to right the ship in a competition they have historically dominated. New faces, including 21-year-old Jackson Koivun and Chris Gotterup, join a stacked roster featuring world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark.
Read here to see the records of each member of the U.S. Team based on each format.
Jacob Bridgeman
Age: 26
Hometown: Inman, South Carolina
College: Clemson
PGA TOUR wins: 1
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: first appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Sam Burns
Age: 28
Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana
College: Louisiana State University
PGA TOUR wins: 5
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 3-3-3
- Foursomes record: 1-2-1
- Four-ball record: 2-1-1
- Singles record: 0-0-2
Patrick Cantlay
Age: 34
Hometown: Jupiter, Florida
College: UCLA
PGA TOUR wins: 8
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 3 (2019, 2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 10-4-0
- Foursomes record: 4-1-0
- Four-ball record: 3-3-0
- Singles record: 3-0-0
Wyndham Clark
Age: 32
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
College: University of Oregon
PGA TOUR wins: 6
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2024)
- Overall record: 1-2-1
- Foursomes record: 0-1-0
- Four-ball record: 1-1-0
- Singles record: 0-0-1
Chris Gotterup
Age: 27
Hometown: Easton, Maryland
College: Rutgers
PGA TOUR wins: 5
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: First appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Russell Henley
Age: 37
Hometown: Macon, Georgia
College: University of Georgia
PGA TOUR wins: 6
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2024)
- Overall record: 3-1-0
- Foursomes record: 1-1-0
- Four-ball record: 1-0-0
- Singles record: 1-0-0
Jackson Koivun
Age: 21
Hometown: San Jose, California
College: Auburn University
PGA TOUR wins: 1
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: First appearance
- Overall record: N/A
- Foursomes record: N/A
- Four-ball record: N/A
- Singles record: N/A
Collin Morikawa
Age: 29
Hometown: La Canada, California
College: University of California-Berkeley
PGA TOUR wins: 7
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 6-2-0
- Foursomes record: 2-2-0
- Four-ball record: 2-0-0
- Singles record: 2-0-0
Xander Schauffele
Age: 32
Hometown: San Diego, California
College: San Diego State University
PGA TOUR wins: 10
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 3 (2019, 2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 10-4-0
- Foursomes record: 4-1-0
- Four-ball record: 3-3-0
- Singles record: 3-0-0
Scottie Scheffler
Age: 30
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
College: University of Texas
PGA TOUR wins: 22
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
- Overall record: 3-5-1
- Foursomes record: 1-3-0
- Four-ball record: 2-0-1
- Singles record: 0-2-0
Justin Thomas
Age: 33
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
College: University of Alabama
PGA TOUR wins: 16
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 3 (2017, 2019, 2022)
- Overall record: 10-3-2
- Foursomes record: 4-0-2
- Four-ball record: 6-0-0
- Singles record: 0-3-0
Cameron Young
Age: 29
Hometown: Scarborough, New York
College: Wake Forest University
PGA TOUR wins: 3
Presidents Cup record:
- Appearances: 1 (2022)
- Overall record: 1-2-1
- Foursomes record: 1-1-0
- Four-ball record: 0-0-1
- Singles record: 0-1-0