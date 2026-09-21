Meet the U.S. Team: Check out full rosters, Presidents Cup records and more

The U.S. Team heads to Chicago looking to defend its Presidents Cup title at Medinah Country Club. The Americans are coming off a tough defeat in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage and will look to right the ship in a competition they have historically dominated. New faces, including 21-year-old Jackson Koivun and Chris Gotterup, join a stacked roster featuring world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark.