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Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

T5

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

T5

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-21
R4
-6

T7

Zecheng Dou
CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T7

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

-20

T7

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-20
R4
-5

T7

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

T7

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T10

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

T10

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T10

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

-19

T10

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-19
R4
-5

T10

Haotong Li
CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

CHN
H. Li
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T10

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T10

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T10

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T15

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T15

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-18
R4
-5
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15H AGO

Meet the U.S. Team: Check out full rosters, Presidents Cup records and more

2 Min Read

Latest

Jackson Koivun on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

Jackson Koivun on being captain’s pick for Presidents Cup

Written by Staff

The U.S. Team heads to Chicago looking to defend its Presidents Cup title at Medinah Country Club. The Americans are coming off a tough defeat in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage and will look to right the ship in a competition they have historically dominated. New faces, including 21-year-old Jackson Koivun and Chris Gotterup, join a stacked roster featuring world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Read here to see the records of each member of the U.S. Team based on each format.



Jacob Bridgeman

Age: 26
Hometown: Inman, South Carolina
College: Clemson
PGA TOUR wins: 1
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: first appearance
  • Overall record: N/A
  • Foursomes record: N/A
  • Four-ball record: N/A
  • Singles record: N/A

Sam Burns

Age: 28
Hometown: Shreveport, Louisiana
College: Louisiana State University
PGA TOUR wins: 5
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 3-3-3
  • Foursomes record: 1-2-1
  • Four-ball record: 2-1-1
  • Singles record: 0-0-2

Patrick Cantlay

Age: 34
Hometown: Jupiter, Florida
College: UCLA
PGA TOUR wins: 8
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 3 (2019, 2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 10-4-0
  • Foursomes record: 4-1-0
  • Four-ball record: 3-3-0
  • Singles record: 3-0-0

Wyndham Clark

Age: 32
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
College: University of Oregon
PGA TOUR wins: 6
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 1 (2024)
  • Overall record: 1-2-1
  • Foursomes record: 0-1-0
  • Four-ball record: 1-1-0
  • Singles record: 0-0-1

Chris Gotterup

Age: 27
Hometown: Easton, Maryland
College: Rutgers
PGA TOUR wins: 5
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: First appearance
  • Overall record: N/A
  • Foursomes record: N/A
  • Four-ball record: N/A
  • Singles record: N/A

Russell Henley

Age: 37
Hometown: Macon, Georgia
College: University of Georgia
PGA TOUR wins: 6
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 1 (2024)
  • Overall record: 3-1-0
  • Foursomes record: 1-1-0
  • Four-ball record: 1-0-0
  • Singles record: 1-0-0

Jackson Koivun

Age: 21
Hometown: San Jose, California
College: Auburn University
PGA TOUR wins: 1
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: First appearance
  • Overall record: N/A
  • Foursomes record: N/A
  • Four-ball record: N/A
  • Singles record: N/A

Collin Morikawa

Age: 29
Hometown: La Canada, California
College: University of California-Berkeley
PGA TOUR wins: 7
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 6-2-0
  • Foursomes record: 2-2-0
  • Four-ball record: 2-0-0
  • Singles record: 2-0-0

Xander Schauffele

Age: 32
Hometown: San Diego, California
College: San Diego State University
PGA TOUR wins: 10
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 3 (2019, 2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 10-4-0
  • Foursomes record: 4-1-0
  • Four-ball record: 3-3-0
  • Singles record: 3-0-0

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 30
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
College: University of Texas
PGA TOUR wins: 22
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)
  • Overall record: 3-5-1
  • Foursomes record: 1-3-0
  • Four-ball record: 2-0-1
  • Singles record: 0-2-0

Justin Thomas

Age: 33
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
College: University of Alabama
PGA TOUR wins: 16
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 3 (2017, 2019, 2022)
  • Overall record: 10-3-2
  • Foursomes record: 4-0-2
  • Four-ball record: 6-0-0
  • Singles record: 0-3-0

Cameron Young

Age: 29
Hometown: Scarborough, New York
College: Wake Forest University
PGA TOUR wins: 3
Presidents Cup record:

  • Appearances: 1 (2022)
  • Overall record: 1-2-1
  • Foursomes record: 1-1-0
  • Four-ball record: 0-0-1
  • Singles record: 0-1-0

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Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

1

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

-26

1

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-26
R4
-10

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

-24

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-24
R4
-10

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

-23

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-23
R4
-6

T3

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

T3

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-23
R4
-2

T5

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11

-21

T5

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-21
R4
-11
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