Nine things to know: All about Medinah Country Club, host of 2026 Presidents Cup

This is a big playing field. Fairway landing areas are 50-60 yards wide in many areas, though the intrusion of steep fairway bunkers into the driving zones – including the occasional mid-fairway hazard – means that care must be taken off the tee. At the suggestion of U.S. Team Captain Snedeker, a 5-foot-wide collar of 1.5-inch intermediate rough was introduced to frame the fairways, with the cut of rough raised to 4 inches, meaning the likelihood of heavy lies and fliers for approach shots following wayward drives. This also suggests Snedeker’s assumption (or hope) that the U.S. Team will drive with more accuracy than the Internationals. We'll certainly find out soon enough in the matches, as the first three holes all present the notable feature of a 3-foot-high, split-rail wooden fence spanning the entire length of the hole only a few feet left of the intermediate cut. Immediately beyond that fence is out of bounds. That includes the looming fence just to the left of the first three greens. The slightest drift of a tee shot or approach shot left across holes measuring 505, 476 and 582 yards, respectively, will bring out of bounds in play. If that doesn’t raise the level of opening-tee jitters, nothing will.