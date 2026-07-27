The First Look: Rocket Classic

FIELD NOTES: Koivun is back in action after his spectacular Sunday at the 3M Open. The PGA TOUR University superstar won for the first time on TOUR after just 24 days and ripped up to No. 70 in the FedExCup standings – while holding off a hard-charging world No. 1 in Scottie Scheffler. … World No. 3 Cameron Young, twice a winner already this year, returns to the Rocket Classic for the fourth time. He finished tied for second in 2022 in Detroit. … Aldrich Potgieter returns to defend his title. He’s looking to become the first golfer in tournament history to successfully go back-to-back. Potgieter has two top-10s so far this season on TOUR. … Wyndham Clark is looking to continue his impressive summertime stretch. Clark, who won the U.S. Open in mid-June, had six events in a row where he did not finish outside the top 15, including two victories. Clark has moved up to No. 9 in the world. … Chris Gotterup, now a winner three times in 2026, returns to action. Gotterup has played the Rocket Classic three times, with his best result coming in 2025. … Other top-ranked notables in the field this week include Si Woo Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Jacob Bridgeman, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun and Xander Schauffele. Schauffele, who has five top-10 finishes so far this season, is making his debut at the Rocket Classic. … Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are also making their Rocket Classic debuts.