Wyndham Clark misses Rocket Classic cut, headlines early exits in Detroit

Clark opened with a bogey Friday at Detroit Golf Club but made two birdies in his next five holes. He opened with an even-par front nine in the second round. The wheels came off on the back nine with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12 before Clark’s approach – a hack out of the native area – on No. 14 led to a lost ball and a double bogey. That spelled the end of his week.