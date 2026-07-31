Wyndham Clark misses Rocket Classic cut, headlines early exits in Detroit
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Highlights | Round 2 | Rocket Classic | 2026
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Even a major champion playing some of the best golf of the summertime is not immune to a PGA TOUR cut line.
Wyndham Clark did not find the weekend at the Rocket Classic after a 71-74 start saw him miss the cut for the second TOUR event in a row after he had an early exit at The Open as well.
Clark will remain firmly inside the top 10 in the FedExCup standings despite falling short this week in Detroit. And he’s still got plenty of fine momentum to lean on as he inches towards the FedExCup Playoffs. Clark won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and hasn’t finished outside the top 15 since – a run that includes winning his second U.S. Open title.
Clark opened with a bogey Friday at Detroit Golf Club but made two birdies in his next five holes. He opened with an even-par front nine in the second round. The wheels came off on the back nine with back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12 before Clark’s approach – a hack out of the native area – on No. 14 led to a lost ball and a double bogey. That spelled the end of his week.
The two-time winner in 2026 wasn’t the only notable name to miss the cut at the Rocket Classic, however, which fell at 3-under par.
Wyndham Clark hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
Ben Griffin and Jake Knapp missed by one while Akshay Bhatia finished at just 1 under for the week.
Chris Gotterup, a three-time winner this season, missed his first cut since The Genesis Invitational in February. Since winning the John Deere Classic, Gotterup finished tied for 11th in his title defense at the Genesis Scottish Open before notching another top 20 at The Open the next week.
Defending champion Aldrich Potgieter, who won last year’s Rocket Classic at just 20 years old, also missed the cut. He bounced back from a 6-over 76 with a tidy 3-under 67, but it was too little, too late for a turnaround.
Jackson Koivun, last week's winner at the 3M Open, had some work to do to find the weekend but did exactly that on Friday. He rattled off four birdies in an eight-hole stretch on his front nine en route to a second-round 67. He ended up making the cut by one shot.
Cameron Young, after a tidy 9-under 61 Friday, is one of three co-leaders along with Patrick Fishburn and Patrick Cantlay, who is looking for his first win on TOUR since 2022.