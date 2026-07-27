Eric Cole betting profile: Rocket Classic

Cole has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Cole has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.

Cole has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Cole has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.