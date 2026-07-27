Eric Cole betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Eric Cole sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at John Deere
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Eric Cole finished tied for sixth at 15-under when he last competed in the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.
Cole's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
At the Rocket Classic
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|76-64-66-75
|+1
|11.250
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|71-67-79-69
|+6
|3.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|76-63-70-65
|-10
|14.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|63-65-69-73
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-76
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|200.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|67-68-63-70
|-12
|300.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-69-65-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Cole has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.532
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.132
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.395
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.540
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.536
|-0.309
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.532 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.132 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 64.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Cole has excelled around the greens, ranking tenth with a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 841 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th on TOUR with a 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total average (43rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.