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3H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Rocket Classic

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Betting Profile

Eric Cole sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at John Deere

Eric Cole sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at John Deere

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Eric Cole finished tied for sixth at 15-under when he last competed in the Rocket Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club July 30-Aug. 2 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Rocket Classic.

Latest odds for Cole at the Rocket Classic.

Cole's recent history at the Rocket Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T666-68-70-69-15

At the Rocket Classic

  • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Aldrich Potgieter won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 22-under.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5376-64-66-75+111.250
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open7071-67-79-69+63.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3976-63-70-65-1014.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3863-65-69-73-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC64-76E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday872-69-70-70-7200.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge267-68-63-70-12300.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-67-70-65-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-69-65-67-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Cole has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Cole has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.441 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has an average of 0.030 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged -0.309 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.532-0.188
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.132-0.441
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3950.030
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5400.290
Average Strokes Gained: Total430.536-0.309

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.532 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.132 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 64.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Cole has excelled around the greens, ranking tenth with a 0.395 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
  • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
  • Cole has accumulated 841 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th on TOUR with a 0.536 Strokes Gained: Total average (43rd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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