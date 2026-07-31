'A lot of learning': Tony Finau is not shying away from what this season's been
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Highlights | Round 2 | Rocket Classic | 2026
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It hasn’t been the best of seasons for Tony Finau – it's actually been a curious one.
But Finau himself, now in his 12th season on the PGA TOUR, says a ride like what he’s been on in 2026 just comes with the territory of competing at the highest level in the sport.
Finau, who won the Rocket Classic in 2022 with an incredible 26-under winning total, found the weekend at Detroit Golf Club, and although he’ll have some work to do over the weekend, this is the first time since May that Finau has found himself in the mix on TOUR.
He sits five shots back of a trio of leaders at 10-under par: Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Patrick Fishburn.
Finau’s lone top-10 finish in 2026 came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth thanks in large part to a second-round 63. Finau also finished T11 at the Farmers Insurance Open but has been a bit of a non-factor otherwise.
This is also the first time in his career that Finau did not play a single major championship on the schedule.
“A lot of learning, that's the crazy thing about this game. It's a humbling game no matter what level you play it at. A lot of learning,” Finau said. “Continue to learn about myself and my game even in my 12th season. That's kind of what I feel like I've taken out of this year.”
Finau, who said with a smile he’s just happy to play two more rounds this week, shot 67 Friday at Detroit Golf Club, staging a furious rally after sitting at 3 over for his first four holes. He started on the back nine and bogeyed Nos. 11-13 but began to turn things around with a birdie on the par-5 14th and another on No. 18.
Finau made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 before chipping in for eagle on the par-4 8th, his penultimate hole of the day.
Tony Finau's 131-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 8 at Rocket Classic
“That was pretty special,” Finau said of his eagle pitch. “I hit a good drive, it just went past the green, but it finished on the upslope on the back of the green. I told my caddie walking up, ‘You know, like this is chip-in alley back here.’ Good spot to be, as good as you can have outside of being on the green. So, I executed the chip shot perfect and I made an eagle.
“I needed it.”
Finau certainly needs another solid result with just two weeks left in the FedExCup Regular Season. He sits No. 87 in the FedExCup standings, and Finau is well aware – he said he checks the standings “pretty much every tournament” to see where he sits, even in off weeks. The top 70 qualify for the postseason after the Wyndham Championship next week.
“At the end of the day, no matter where you are, if you play good golf, you're going to … run through the FedExCup Playoffs. That's been my experience. You can't be too focused on where you are, but I do like knowing though. I do like knowing where I'm at especially in the situation that I'm in,” Finau said. “I've got to have two really good weeks to make it to the Playoffs. That's my goal I'm setting my sights on.”
Finau admitted he’s not really feeling any extra “pressure” this season, but the 36-year-old said he hasn’t played the kind of golf he knows he still can.
“For whatever reason it's been a low season for me, but I continue to stay enthusiastic about each week and the future. I feel like my future's still bright even on a season like this,” Finau said.
So far so good at the Rocket Classic.