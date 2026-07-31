'A lot of learning': Tony Finau is not shying away from what this season's been

“At the end of the day, no matter where you are, if you play good golf, you're going to … run through the FedExCup Playoffs. That's been my experience. You can't be too focused on where you are, but I do like knowing though. I do like knowing where I'm at especially in the situation that I'm in,” Finau said. “I've got to have two really good weeks to make it to the Playoffs. That's my goal I'm setting my sights on.”