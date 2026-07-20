The First Look: 3M Open
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Mic’d up with Kurt Kitayama after winning 3M Open
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The PGA TOUR’s Regular Season has very nearly come to its completion with just three events left before the FedExCup Playoffs.
A handful of golfers who teed it up at The Open Championship have returned across the pond for the 3M Open and will be joined by plenty of notable names with valuable FedExCup points on the line.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR returns to TPC Twin Cities.
FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field as he makes his tournament debut, fresh off a T4 finish at The Open as he looks to win for the second time this season. Scheffler remains the TOUR leader in Strokes Gained: Total this year. … Recent TOUR winner Tom Kim returns to action after a missed cut at The Open, having returned to the winner’s circle earlier this month at the Genesis Scottish Open. Kim has cracked the top 30 in each of his two prior trips to TPC Twin Cities. … Defending champ Kurt Kitayama returns to Minnesota, looking to become the first player to go back-to-back in the eight-year history of this event. Kitayama finished T6 in his only prior start in this event. … With only three weeks left in the regular season, the FedExCup Playoff bubble is intensifying. Jason Day (72), Brian Harman (74), Brandt Snedeker (81) and Tony Finau (83) are among the notable names playing this week in Minnesota as they look to move inside the top 70 in the season-long points race.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Preston Stout, the reigning NCAA national champion and No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, will make his fifth start of the season. After missing the cut in his first two starts this summer (THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, U.S. Open), this rising senior at Oklahoma State finished T15 at the John Deere Classic and T49 at the ISCO Championship. ... Rounding out the sponsor invites are Muzzy Donohue, a Minnesota native who recently won the 2026 Minnesota State Open; Ryder Cowan, the rising senior at the University of Oklahoma who finished T23 at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills; and University of North Carolina rising junior Sihan Sandhu.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: TPC Twin Cities, par 71, 7,431 yards. Former world No. 1 and Minnesota native Tom Lehman was the player consultant for the layout, located about 15 miles from Minneapolis–Saint Paul, which originally opened in 2000 thanks to Arnold Palmer and his design company. One of the signature holes, the risk-reward par-4 17th, is named "Tom’s Thumb" after Lehman. Ahead of the 2024 3M Open, five tees were expanded while bunkers were also rebuilt after 7 inches of rain washed out almost every bunker in September 2023.
72-HOLE RECORD: 260, Lee Hodges (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Adam Svensson (Round 1, 2025), Kurt Kitayama (Round 3, 2025)
LAST TIME: Kurt Kitayama finished off a stellar weekend of play with a final-round 65 to win the 3M Open by one stroke over Sam Stevens and secure his second TOUR victory. Kitayama moved into contention during the third round, where he recorded a career-best and tournament-record-tying 60 on Saturday to enter the final round within one of the leaders. The California native birdied six of the first eight holes Sunday to build a cushion at TPC Twin Cities and sealed the win with a two-putt par on 18.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (GOLF Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (GOLF Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Adam Stanley contributed to this report.