The First Look: 3M Open

FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field as he makes his tournament debut, fresh off a T4 finish at The Open as he looks to win for the second time this season. Scheffler remains the TOUR leader in Strokes Gained: Total this year. … Recent TOUR winner Tom Kim returns to action after a missed cut at The Open, having returned to the winner’s circle earlier this month at the Genesis Scottish Open. Kim has cracked the top 30 in each of his two prior trips to TPC Twin Cities. … Defending champ Kurt Kitayama returns to Minnesota, looking to become the first player to go back-to-back in the eight-year history of this event. Kitayama finished T6 in his only prior start in this event. … With only three weeks left in the regular season, the FedExCup Playoff bubble is intensifying. Jason Day (72), Brian Harman (74), Brandt Snedeker (81) and Tony Finau (83) are among the notable names playing this week in Minnesota as they look to move inside the top 70 in the season-long points race.