Henrik Norlander betting profile: 3M Open

Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.762 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.4 yards shows room for improvement.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander sports a -0.149 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he has broken par 19.05% of the time.