Henrik Norlander betting profile: 3M Open
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Henrik Norlander hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
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Henrik Norlander returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026. Norlander looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 72nd.
Norlander's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2024
|T12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|2023
|T57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the 3M Open
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|73-68-73-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|3.298
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.762
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.149
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.078
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.545
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.534
|-0.943
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.762 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.4 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander sports a -0.149 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he has broken par 19.05% of the time.
- Norlander currently ranks 206th with 6 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.24%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.