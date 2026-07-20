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Tom Hoge betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Tom Hoge sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

Tom Hoge sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

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Tom Hoge finished tied for fourth at 13-under at the 3M Open in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 23-26 with hopes of matching that strong performance.

Latest odds for Hoge at the 3M Open.

Hoge's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-78+10
2024MC70-71-1
2023T2068-69-68-67-12
2022T467-68-66-70-13
2021MC74-73+5

At the 3M Open

  • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
  • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-67-65-70-1235.2
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3373-64-67-69-1120.6
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3867-70-65-68-1019.9
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5177-72-75-77+1312.5
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7168-67-79-71+52.8
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT668-62-66-68-2091.7
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2672-70-68-70E37.0
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7270-73-76-78+135.3
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6269-74-74-72+17.5

Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Hoge has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.502-0.446
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3310.733
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.2240.105
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.172-0.394
Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.568-0.002

Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.502 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.331 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
  • Hoge ranked 75th with 473 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 120th in Bogey Avoidance with a 16.90% rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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