Tom Hoge betting profile: 3M Open
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Tom Hoge sinks 14-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship
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Tom Hoge finished tied for fourth at 13-under at the 3M Open in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 23-26 with hopes of matching that strong performance.
Hoge's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2023
|T20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|2022
|T4
|67-68-66-70
|-13
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+5
At the 3M Open
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-67-65-70
|-12
|35.2
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|73-64-67-69
|-11
|20.6
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|67-70-65-68
|-10
|19.9
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|51
|77-72-75-77
|+13
|12.5
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|68-67-79-71
|+5
|2.8
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|68-62-66-68
|-20
|91.7
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|72-70-68-70
|E
|37.0
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|72
|70-73-76-78
|+13
|5.3
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|69-74-74-72
|+1
|7.5
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.502
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.331
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.224
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.172
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.568
|-0.002
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.502 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.331 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
- Hoge ranked 75th with 473 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranked 120th in Bogey Avoidance with a 16.90% rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.