Tom Hoge betting profile: 3M Open

Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.502 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.331 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 65.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.30% of the time.