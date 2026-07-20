Doug Ghim betting profile: 3M Open
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Doug Ghim drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at John Deere
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Doug Ghim returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026. Ghim missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 4-under.
Ghim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|2024
|T24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|2023
|T27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|2022
|T16
|67-68-65-77
|-7
|2021
|MC
|68-74
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 7-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T6
|69-65-65-68
|-17
|91.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|51.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|65-69-69-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|65-69-69-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|69-71-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|68-67-75-73
|-1
|13.500
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 1.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.618
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.028
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.266
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.064
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.847
|1.372
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.028 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 343 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.