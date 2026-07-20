Doug Ghim betting profile: 3M Open

Ghim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.

Ghim has an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.