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37M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Doug Ghim drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at John Deere

Doug Ghim drains 7-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at John Deere

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Doug Ghim returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, set for July 23-26, 2026. Ghim missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 4-under.

Latest odds for Ghim at the 3M Open.

Ghim's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-70-4
2024T2470-64-73-68-9
2023T2774-63-67-69-11
2022T1667-68-65-77-7
2021MC68-74E

At the 3M Open

  • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 16th at 7-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Ghim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT669-65-65-68-1791.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1565-69-69-67-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2865-69-69-73-428.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3165-69-69-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1968-69-69-69-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3069-71-69-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4068-67-75-73-113.500

Ghim's recent performances

  • Ghim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Ghim has an average of 0.767 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ghim has averaged 1.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6180.767
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0280.403
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.2660.254
Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.064-0.052
Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8471.372

Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.618 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a 0.028 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
  • Ghim has earned 343 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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