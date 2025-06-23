The First Look: Rocket Classic

FIELD NOTES: Keegan Bradley, who, after winning the Travelers Championship, is now No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking and will look to keep the momentum going in Detroit. Bradley now has five top-10s on the season and returns to Detroit Golf Club for the first time since 2023, where he finished T21 … Cam Davis returns to defend his title. Davis is the event’s only two-time winner, but no one has yet to go back-to-back. The Australian has one top-10 finish on the season, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and also finished top 20 at both the PGA Championship and the RBC Heritage … The field is topped by Collin Morikawa, ranked No. 5 in the world. Morikawa has three top-10s this season highlighted by a pair of runner-up results at The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Morikawa played the Rocket Classic in 2023 and lost in a playoff in his tournament debut … Fellow major champion Hideki Matsuyama is also teeing it up in Detroit. Matsuyama won The Sentry, but that’s been his lone top-10 result of the season. He has two top-25 finishes at Detroit Golf Club, but missed the cut a year ago … Ben Griffin, a two-time winner already this season, is back in action. Griffin has been a model of consistency on TOUR through 2025 with eight top-10s. In fact, his worst result in his last five starts on TOUR was a tie for 14th at last week’s Travelers Championship and sits 15th in TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total … Past champs Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau are also back in the field, along with Nate Lashley, who won this event in its debut in 2019 … Min Woo Leeis looking to follow in his sister’s footsteps. Lee, who won the Texas Children’s Houston Open earlier this year for his maiden TOUR title (and who finished T2 in Detroit last year), was quick to heap praise on his sister Minjee Lee Sunday, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – her third major championship title in the last four years … Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent are continuing their first summers as PGA TOUR pros. Clanton finished T34 last week at the Travelers Championship while the PGA TOUR University stars both missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open … Other notables include Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young and Ashkay Bhatia, who looks to find some semblance of revenge after three-putting the 72nd hole in 2024 to lose by a shot to Davis.