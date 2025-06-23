The First Look: Rocket Classic
All-time greatest shots from Rocket Classic
Written by Adam Stanley
With the final Signature Event of the season in the rearview, golfers have firmly begun their chase for the FedExCup Playoffs.
A spot on the Ryder Cup team has also firmly become a big objective, too.
The TOUR returns to the Rocket Classic in Detroit, Michigan, where there are plenty of big-name stars teeing it up alongside some of the game’s best up-and-comers.
Detroit Golf Club will once again play host, but at the conclusion of this year’s event, it's set to undergo a $16-million renovation – including all new greens.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the PGA TOUR returns to Detroit.
FIELD NOTES: Keegan Bradley, who, after winning the Travelers Championship, is now No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking and will look to keep the momentum going in Detroit. Bradley now has five top-10s on the season and returns to Detroit Golf Club for the first time since 2023, where he finished T21 … Cam Davis returns to defend his title. Davis is the event’s only two-time winner, but no one has yet to go back-to-back. The Australian has one top-10 finish on the season, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and also finished top 20 at both the PGA Championship and the RBC Heritage … The field is topped by Collin Morikawa, ranked No. 5 in the world. Morikawa has three top-10s this season highlighted by a pair of runner-up results at The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Morikawa played the Rocket Classic in 2023 and lost in a playoff in his tournament debut … Fellow major champion Hideki Matsuyama is also teeing it up in Detroit. Matsuyama won The Sentry, but that’s been his lone top-10 result of the season. He has two top-25 finishes at Detroit Golf Club, but missed the cut a year ago … Ben Griffin, a two-time winner already this season, is back in action. Griffin has been a model of consistency on TOUR through 2025 with eight top-10s. In fact, his worst result in his last five starts on TOUR was a tie for 14th at last week’s Travelers Championship and sits 15th in TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total … Past champs Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau are also back in the field, along with Nate Lashley, who won this event in its debut in 2019 … Min Woo Leeis looking to follow in his sister’s footsteps. Lee, who won the Texas Children’s Houston Open earlier this year for his maiden TOUR title (and who finished T2 in Detroit last year), was quick to heap praise on his sister Minjee Lee Sunday, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – her third major championship title in the last four years … Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent are continuing their first summers as PGA TOUR pros. Clanton finished T34 last week at the Travelers Championship while the PGA TOUR University stars both missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open … Other notables include Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young and Ashkay Bhatia, who looks to find some semblance of revenge after three-putting the 72nd hole in 2024 to lose by a shot to Davis.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|5. Collin Morikawa
|6. Ben Griffin
|7. Keegan Bradley
|12. Hideki Matsuyama
|17. Collin Morikawa
|17. Ben Griffin
|19. Patrick Cantlay
|20. Patrick Cantlay
|29. Wyndham Clark
|31. Michael Kim
|26. Akshay Bhatia
|34. Jacob Bridgeman
|38. Min Woo Lee
|35. Cameron Young
|39. Cameron Young
|37. Ryan Gerard
|44. Tony Finau
|40. Akshay Bhatia
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Dominic Clemons will make his non-major PGA TOUR debut at the Rocket Classic after winning the Folds of Honor Collegiate event last September. Clemons’ biggest win came last year at the Scottish Men’s Open Championship, where he had an incredible 17-shot victory at Muirfield … Michael La Sasso, a senior at Ole Miss, will make his PGA TOUR debut. La Sasso had a tremendous collegiate campaign, ending as a finalist for the Haskins Award, Jack Nicklaus Division I Player of the Year, and a semi-finalist for the Ben Hogan Award after notching the lowest scoring average in program history. La Sasso won the 2025 NCAA Division I national championship as an individual and helped lead Ole Miss to its first No. 1 ranking in program history last October … Ashton McCulloch received a sponsor exemption as a graduation gift upon completing his run at Michigan State. This has been a bit of a comeback season for McCulloch, who qualified for last year’s U.S. Open. In January, he discovered he had a broken bone and a torn ligament in his hand, which, he told local media, he believes he sustained due to hitting balls on a practice mat. He was in a cast for 2.5 months and lost his senior season with MSU. He was the third player in program history to be named NCAA Freshman of the Year … Fellow MSU alum Ryan Brehm, along with Zach Johnson, also received sponsor exemptions.
Joe Hooks earned an exemption after winning THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational Presented by Rocket. Hooks shot 68-66 for a 10-under 134 to earn a three-stroke victory at THE JOHN SHIPPEN event. Hooks graduated from Wayne State University. He turned pro in 2017 and has since won four times on the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour. He has played in THE JOHN SHIPPEN four times, with his best previous finish being a tie for fifth. Hooks, 32, graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy in 2011 – which is just two miles from Detroit Golf Club. He estimates he’s played “more than a thousand” rounds at Detroit Golf Club in his life.
“We used to talk about PGA TOUR events, maybe coming here when I was younger, so it’s crazy that there is one here now and I get to play in it finally,” Hooks said.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: Last week’s Travelers Championship marked the final Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule … The winners were Hideki Matsuyama (The Sentry), Rory McIlroy (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), Ludvig Åberg (The Genesis Invitational), Russell Henley (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard), Justin Thomas (RBC Heritage), Sepp Straka (Truist Championship), Scottie Scheffler (Memorial Tournament presented by Workday), and Keegan Bradley (Travelers Championship).
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: With his thrilling victory at the Travelers Championship Sunday, Keegan Bradley jumped from No. 30 inside to the TOUR TOP 10 to No. 8 … There was plenty of movement after the Travelers, the final Signature Event of the season … Russell Henley, who finished tied for second, moved from No. 7 to No. 4 in the TOUR TOP 10… Harris English, who finished tied for fourth, moved from No. 13 to No. 9 … Tommy Fleetwood, who had a heartbreaking three-putt on the 72nd hole, moved from No. 16 to No. 10 … Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak and Corey Conners were bumped from Nos. 8, 9, and 10, respectively.
Highlights | Final Round | Travelers Championship
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points
COURSE: Detroit Golf Club (North course), par 72, 7,370 yards. The more-than-a-century-old club was updated for the TOUR’s initial arrival in 2019, and this is the final Rocket Classic before the Detroit Golf Club undergoes a significant, $16.1-million renovation project that includes all new greens.
The tournament uses the south course’s first hole as the third hole for the tournament. The Donald Ross gem sees sloping greens that are the courses’ main defense, and with all 18 putting surfaces set to be re-done at the end of the tournament, don’t be surprised if the agronomy team pushes things to the limit.
72-HOLE RECORD: 262, Tony Finau (2022)
18-HOLE RECORD: 63, Nate Lashley (2019, Round 1), J.T. Poston (2019, Round 2), Davis Thompson (2021, Round 1), Cameron Young (2022, Round 2), Tom Kim (2022, Round 4), Adam Hadwin (2023, Round 3), Stephan Jaeger (2023, Final round), Andrew Landry (2023, Round 2).
LAST TIME: Cam Davis won the Rocket Classic for the second time after Ashkay Bhatia missed a 4-footer for par on the final hole of the tournament – a costly three-putt. Davis’ first win in Detroit came in 2021 in a playoff. Bhatia ended up in a foursome of golfers who finished tied for second, including Min Woo Lee, Davis Thompson and Aaron Rai. That group finished at 17-under 271, one back of Davis’ winning total. Davis opened his Sunday at Detroit Golf Club with a bogey before settling in with three birdies over his next six holes on the front side. He bogeyed the par-5 14th before two-putting for birdie on the penultimate hole of the championship and getting up-and-down for par on 18.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)
FRIDAY
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 5)
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.