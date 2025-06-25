Horses for Courses: Aussie Cam Davis back for more Motor City success at Rocket Classic
Written by Mike Glasscott
Cam Davis (+8000), the two-time and reigning champion of the Rocket Classic, is the only thing hotter than the Detroit Tigers this summer in the Motor City. The only multiple-time winner in six editions at Detroit Golf Club, the Australian owns paydays of T14 and T17 sandwiched between his two titles in 2024 and 2021. Posting red figures in 18 of 20 career loops, he co-led the field with 23 birdies in 2024 while posting 18-under, the highest winning total, for the second time in victory.
The seventh edition of the current setup in Detroit will play to par 72 across 7,370 yards for the final time. As Rob Bolton detailed in this week’s Power Rankings, both courses will undergo extensive renovations after the conclusion of play. The other four winning totals have been 23-under or better, highlighted by 26-under, the tournament scoring record, set by Tony Finau in 2022.
Rickie Fowler (+5000), the 2023 champion, returns to the scene of his last victory on the PGA TOUR. The Rocket brand ambassador is one of nine players who played all six editions and has qualified for the weekend five times. His best payday other than his victory was T12 in 2020, but he owns four paydays of T32 or better.
Players listed below are competing this week; 2025 ranking
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Lee Hodges
|T3
|Keith Mitchell
|T3
|Jesper Svensson
|T5
|Taylor Moore
|T5
|Jeremy Paul
|9
|Jake Knapp
|T12
|Si Woo Kim
|T12
|Vince Whaley
|T15
|Rico Hoey
|T15
|Steven Fisk
|T15
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|T15
|Danny Walker
The first event with a field of 156 players on a par-72 layout since mid-April, scoring on the par-5 holes this week is required for the winner. All six champions ranked in the top eight in this category. In the 2024 edition, Davis became the first winner (eighth) to rank outside the top five. While No. 4 plays 635 yards, the next three opportunities range between 552 and 577 yards, extremely manageable and scoreable for the game’s best.
Nate Lashley (+35000) won the inaugural edition in 2019 and is one of eight players to post 63 on the composite layout. He is the only player to post 63 twice in the same event. Cashing in three straight tournaments over the last three summers, his best result was T25 in 2024. Over 20 loops, he owns 19 rounds of 72 or better.
Players listed below are competing this week; 2025 ranking
|Rank
|Player
|Rounds
|1
|Harry Hall
|39
|2
|Ryan Gerard
|34
|T3
|Ben Griffin
|33
|T7
|Alex Smalley
|31
|T10
|Ryo Hisatsune
|30
|T12
|Rico Hoey
|29
|T12
|Andrew Putnam
|29
|T15
|Michael Kim
|28
|T15
|Davis Riley
|28
|T15
|Kevin Roy
|28
Posting 10-under across the last three tournaments would have resulted in T25 in 2024, T47 in 2023, and T37 in 2022. The cut during the same period was 4-under (twice) and 3-under. Although Davis set the pace at 18-under in 2024, 12 players posted 20-under or lower over the 2022 and 2023 editions.
With only one water penalty area, the parkland design is wide open, with fairway landing areas averaging 30 yards for the power players to lean on driver.
Four inches of rough and 87 bunkers provide the deterrence. A wedge fest requires accuracy to keep the ball below the hole on this Donald Ross design from 1916. Uphill putts are aggressive chances to circle birdies.
Taylor Moore (+8000) is the only player in the field who has painted the top 10 three times, accomplishing this feat in only three visits over the last three seasons. All 12 of his rounds have resulted in 71 or better, including 10 loops in the 60s. Posting 21-under, he shared fourth in 2023 after signing for 19-under on debut in 2022. Last summer, 14-under shared 10th place.
Rocket Classic notables
- The field of 156, highlighted by world No. 5 Collin Morikawa and new caddie KK Limbhasut, includes five of the top 20 from the Official World Golf Rankings.
- Davis and Lashley are the two champions to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time.
- Two of the six events have required a playoff.
- There is only one par-4 hole that plays longer than 460 yards.
- Half of the four par-3 holes play shorter than 170 yards, two more scoring chances.
- The field will be cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.
Oddsmaker’s extras
Cameron Young (+2500): The co-runner-up from 2022 on 21-under returned in 2024 to post 15-under, which included a closing-round 73 for T6.
Adam Hadwin (+22000): Sharing fourth on debut in 2020, the Canadian was knocked out in a playoff on his last visit in 2023 by Rickie Fowler after posting 24-under and matching the course record of 63 in Round 3.
Collin Morikawa (+1200): His only visit in 2023 was participating in the playoff with Hadwin and Fowler. All four rounds were 67 or better, including 64 on Sunday.
Patrick Cantlay (+1600): In his only visit, he assembled four rounds at 21-under-par to share second, five shots behind 2022 champion Tony Finau.
Akshay Bhatia (+4500): After missing the cut in 2023, he returned in 2024 and missed two putts on the final two holes inside of seven feet to cost him a chance of victory. He three-putted the 72nd hole and missed forcing a playoff against Davis.
Min Woo Lee (+5000): Four rounds in the 60s on debut in 2024 were good enough to share second place. Circling 23 birdies, he co-led the field.
Davis Thompson (+3500): Playing for the fourth time in the last five years, he has improved (T58-T24-T2) on each visit. One of eight players to share the course record, he signed for 63 on his first loop at the event in 2021.
Stephan Jaeger (+6500): In four events, he owns a pair of top-10 paydays, T9 2023 and T5 2022, but didn’t make the weekend in 2024 or 2019.
Alex Noren (+6000): The Swede also missed the weekend in 2024 but ran T9 in 2023 and T4 in 2021.
