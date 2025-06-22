Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley is now seventh in world, should he play on his Ryder Cup team?

After his dramatic victory at TPC River Highlands, Bradley stands No. 8 on the FedExCup and moves inside the top 10 in Ryder Cup points (there will be six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s selections). He has ascended to No. 7 on the Official World Golf Ranking. Since he was announced as captain in summer 2024, Bradley hasn’t wanted to seriously consider the possibility of making his own team, maintaining that he would only play if he qualified on points. He might not get there, but if he’s now one of the 12 best players on the American side, would selecting himself actually be in the U.S. Team’s best interests? He has a duty, as captain, to consider that question.