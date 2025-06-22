Tommy Fleetwood finishes second to local favorite yet again, but he’s hopeful after Travelers Championship

“I obviously played great, I put myself in a great position, I was leading the tournament for 71 holes. I just want to make sure that I can put myself in this position as soon as possible again and try and correct what I did this time. But like I say, right now I would love to, you know, just go and sulk somewhere and maybe I will do that, but there's just no point making it a negative for the future, really. Just take the positives and move on.”