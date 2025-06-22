Detroit native Joe Hooks captures THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men's Invitational Presented by Rocket, secures exemption into PGA TOUR’s Rocket Classic

“Golf won’t have more diversity and Black representation unless you keep drawing more from underprivileged communities,” he said. “I’m talking about it at all levels. There is probably more high-level talent now than ever as far as Black golf goes, and there are still none of us on the PGA TOUR. So, you have to have more kids interested from the communities that are full of Black players. I think that’s going to be how golf will continue to change over the next couple decades. That’s why I take what I do as a professional golfer so seriously.”