The First Look: Charles Schwab Challenge

FIELD NOTES: There’s no rest for Scheffler, who, after winning the PGA Championship onn Sunday – his third career major title – he’s set to tee it up at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scheffler is gunning for his second win in Texas this season after capturing THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson earlier in May. Scheffler has seven top 10s (including two wins) already this season in just 10 starts. And this week, it’s not like Scheffler is heading to a place he’s struggled. In his last three starts at Colonial Country Club, Scheffler has gone T2-T3-P2, the final runner-up having come against good friend Sam Burns in a playoff. … Fresh off his career-best finish at a major, Harris English is back in action. English finished T2 at the PGA Championship and has two top-five finishes at Colonial. … Somewhat shockingly, no one has gone back-to-back at Colonial since Ben Hogan in the 1950s. Davis Riley looks to buck that trend after he was in the mix on the weekend at Quail Hollow Club. Riley finished tied for second at the PGA, five back of Scheffler. … Jordan Spieth went on a run at Colonial, where he finished in the top 10 seven out of eight years. He missed the cut in 2023 and finished T37 in 2024, so Spieth – who has been playing some of his best golf in a while of late – is eager to get back to his usual form in Fort Worth. … Hideki Matsuyama is back in action after missing the cut at the PGA Championship – his first early exit at a major after 19 in a row, the longest such streak on the PGA TOUR. Matsuyama, who won The Sentry to kick off 2025, hasn’t played at Colonial since 2015, where he finished T10. … Si Woo Kim is set to tee it up in Texas, where he now calls home, often playing alongside Scheffler at their shared home club just outside Dallas. Kim finished T8 at the PGA Championship after making the longest-ever ace at a major championship on Friday. This will be Kim’s ninth spin around Colonial, and although he’s only made the cut three times, he's found the weekend in back-to-back years.