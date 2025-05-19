The First Look: Charles Schwab Challenge
Written by Adam Stanley
Scottie Scheffler will hunt for his third straight PGA TOUR title as he returns to tee it up this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The TOUR’s best will tee it up at Colonial Country Club for the second time following a hearty renovation effort that was unveiled last year. The field is chock-full of notables ready to take on Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner’s renovated layout, which had plenty of nods to the original Perry Maxwell design. With Scheffler leading the way, it’s set to be another great week in the Lone Star State.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the PGA TOUR returns to Fort Worth, Texas.
FIELD NOTES: There’s no rest for Scheffler, who, after winning the PGA Championship onn Sunday – his third career major title – he’s set to tee it up at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scheffler is gunning for his second win in Texas this season after capturing THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson earlier in May. Scheffler has seven top 10s (including two wins) already this season in just 10 starts. And this week, it’s not like Scheffler is heading to a place he’s struggled. In his last three starts at Colonial Country Club, Scheffler has gone T2-T3-P2, the final runner-up having come against good friend Sam Burns in a playoff. … Fresh off his career-best finish at a major, Harris English is back in action. English finished T2 at the PGA Championship and has two top-five finishes at Colonial. … Somewhat shockingly, no one has gone back-to-back at Colonial since Ben Hogan in the 1950s. Davis Riley looks to buck that trend after he was in the mix on the weekend at Quail Hollow Club. Riley finished tied for second at the PGA, five back of Scheffler. … Jordan Spieth went on a run at Colonial, where he finished in the top 10 seven out of eight years. He missed the cut in 2023 and finished T37 in 2024, so Spieth – who has been playing some of his best golf in a while of late – is eager to get back to his usual form in Fort Worth. … Hideki Matsuyama is back in action after missing the cut at the PGA Championship – his first early exit at a major after 19 in a row, the longest such streak on the PGA TOUR. Matsuyama, who won The Sentry to kick off 2025, hasn’t played at Colonial since 2015, where he finished T10. … Si Woo Kim is set to tee it up in Texas, where he now calls home, often playing alongside Scheffler at their shared home club just outside Dallas. Kim finished T8 at the PGA Championship after making the longest-ever ace at a major championship on Friday. This will be Kim’s ninth spin around Colonial, and although he’s only made the cut three times, he's found the weekend in back-to-back years.
HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|FedExCup Ranking
|World Ranking
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|5. Andrew Novak
|7. Hideki Matsuyama
|10. Harris English
|11. Maverick McNealy
|12. Maverick McNealy
|14. Tommy Fleetwood
|13. J.J. Spaun
|17. Harris English
|14. Tommy Fleetwood
|23. Robert MacIntyre
|15. Daniel Berger
|24. Brian Harman
|16. Hideki Matsuyama
|25. Daniel Berger
|18. Brian Harman
|27. J.J. Spaun
|21. Ben Griffin
|28. Aaron Rai
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: College star David Ford will test his mettle on the PGA TOUR for the first time in 2025. Ford, who is No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University rankings, was just named a finalist for the 2025 Fred Haskins Award. Ford set a University of North Carolina single-season record for wins with five. … Blades Brown is back in action on the PGA TOUR after finishing T37 at the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic. Brown, who turns 18 on Wednesday of tournament week, passed on a sponsor exemption to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson to play on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T2 at the Veritex Bank Championship. … Neal Shipley returns to the PGA TOUR, now as a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour. Shipley won the LECOM Suncoast Classic in April and sits fifth on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. He finished T47 at the Valspar Championship earlier this year in his other TOUR start of 2025. … 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett is also set to tee it up along with PGA member Michael Block. … Other sponsor invites include Zac Blair, TOUR winners Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Matt Wallace and Ryan Palmer, along with major champ Webb Simpson and upcoming U.S. Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event on the PGA TOUR schedule is the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. … The top FedExCup points earners from the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and Charles Schwab Challenge will earn spots. … The Aon Swing 5 standings remained the same after the PGA Championship, with Ryan Fox leading the way. … English, on the back of his T2 in Charlotte, made a tidy jump in the Aon Next 10 standings. Andrew Novak still leads the way on that list. … Nick Taylor, the winner of the Sony Open in Hawaii, is holding onto the No. 10 spot heading into the Charles Schwab Challenge, with Lucas Glover hot on his heels and trailing by just 70 points. Glover is in the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: With his win at the PGA Championship – his second TOUR title in a row – Scheffler jumped Rory McIlroy for the top spot in the TOUR TOP 10. His seventh top-10 finish of the season got Scheffler ahead of McIlroy by just 12 points in the standings. … English, with his tie for second at Quail Hollow Club, moved all the way from No. 24 to No. 10 in the standings.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Colonial Country Club, par 70, 7,289 yards. This year will mark the second after Gil Hanse’s ambitious $25-million restoration of the venerable Dallas layout. Hanse was tasked with returning the course to its original look and according to "The Dallas Morning News," there were upwards of 120 workers putting in a 12-hour-a-day effort for six days a week leading into last year’s tournament. Greens were relocated, bunkers were removed, previously elevated greens were lowered, and some sightlines were made cleaner – much to the overarching approval of the TOUR’s best.
- 72-HOLE RECORD: 259, Zach Johnson (2010).
- 18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Keith Clearwater (Round 2, 1993), Lee Janzen (final round, 1993), Greg Kraft (Round 3, 1999), Kenny Perry (Round 3, 2003), Justin Leonard (final round, 2003), Chad Campbell (Round 3, 2004), Kevin Na (final round, 2018).
LAST TIME: Davis Riley won by an impressive five shots to capture his first individual title on the PGA TOUR. Riley finished at 14-under after an even-par 70 in the final round. Riley began the finale with a four-shot advantage but bogeyed his second hole of the day. That, however, was as close as anyone would get. Riley also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Nick Hardy in 2023. Keegan Bradley and Scottie Scheffler (who was in the final group with Riley) finished tied for second at 9 under. Collin Morikawa, who was the only golfer in the field to finish every round under par, finished fourth at 8 under.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Special programming alert:
- New weekly show for 2025: “The Drop” presented by SERVPRO is a dynamic and fast-paced half hour that leans on the TOUR’s access and blends storytelling, competition and personality. Watch on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and your local listing for times.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.