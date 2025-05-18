3H AGO
Purse breakdown: PGA Championship
The 107th PGA Championship concludes Sunday from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler holds a three-stroke heading into the final round, in pursuit of his first Wanamaker Trophy.
See the full purse breakdown from Charlotte below.
|Place
|Amount
|1
|$3,420,000
|2
|$2,052,000
|3
|$1,292,000
|4
|$912,000
|5
|$760,000
|6
|$683,880
|7
|$640,220
|8
|$598,270
|9
|$558,140
|10
|$519,830
|11
|$483,360
|12
|$448,700
|13
|$415,870
|14
|$384,860
|15
|$355,680
|16
|$328,320
|17
|$302,780
|18
|$279,070
|19
|$257,180
|20
|$237,120
|21
|$218,880
|22
|$202,460
|23
|$187,870
|24
|$176,010
|25
|$164,610
|26
|$153,670
|27
|$143,180
|28
|$133,150
|29
|$123,570
|30
|$114,450
|31
|$107,160
|32
|$100,770
|33
|$95,300
|34
|$90,740
|35
|$87,100
|36
|$83,630
|37
|$80,260
|38
|$76,970
|39
|$73,780
|40
|$70,680
|41
|$67,670
|42
|$64,750
|43
|$61,920
|44
|$59,190
|45
|$56,540
|46
|$53,990
|47
|$51,530
|48
|$49,160
|49
|$46,880
|50
|$44,690
|51
|$42,590
|52
|$40,580
|53
|$38,670
|54
|$36,840
|55
|$35,110
|56
|$33,470
|57
|$31,920
|58
|$30,640
|59
|$29,550
|60
|$28,640
|61
|$27,910
|62
|$27,380
|63
|$26,920
|64
|$26,490
|65
|$26,080
|66
|$25,680
|67
|$25,290
|68
|$24,920
|69
|$24,570
|70
|$24,240
|71
|$23,940
|72
|$23,740
|73
|$23,570
|74
|$23,420