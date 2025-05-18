PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Purse breakdown: PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler drives the green to set up tap-in eagle at PGA Championship

    Staff

    The 107th PGA Championship concludes Sunday from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler holds a three-stroke heading into the final round, in pursuit of his first Wanamaker Trophy.

    See the full purse breakdown from Charlotte below.

    PlaceAmount
    1$3,420,000
    2$2,052,000
    3$1,292,000
    4$912,000
    5$760,000
    6$683,880
    7$640,220
    8$598,270
    9$558,140
    10$519,830
    11$483,360
    12$448,700
    13$415,870
    14$384,860
    15$355,680
    16$328,320
    17$302,780
    18$279,070
    19$257,180
    20$237,120
    21$218,880
    22$202,460
    23$187,870
    24$176,010
    25$164,610
    26$153,670
    27$143,180
    28$133,150
    29$123,570
    30$114,450
    31$107,160
    32$100,770
    33$95,300
    34$90,740
    35$87,100
    36$83,630
    37$80,260
    38$76,970
    39$73,780
    40$70,680
    41$67,670
    42$64,750
    43$61,920
    44$59,190
    45$56,540
    46$53,990
    47$51,530
    48$49,160
    49$46,880
    50$44,690
    51$42,590
    52$40,580
    53$38,670
    54$36,840
    55$35,110
    56$33,470
    57$31,920
    58$30,640
    59$29,550
    60$28,640
    61$27,910
    62$27,380
    63$26,920
    64$26,490
    65$26,080
    66$25,680
    67$25,290
    68$24,920
    69$24,570
    70$24,240
    71$23,940
    72$23,740
    73$23,570
    74$23,420
    R4
    In Progress

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    6:40PM UTC

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -8
    6:40PM UTC

    T3

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    6:30PM UTC

    T3

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -7
    6:30PM UTC

    T5

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    6:20PM UTC

    T5

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -6
    6:20PM UTC

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -6
    6:10PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -5
    6:10PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -5
    6:00PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -5
    6:00PM UTC

    T8

    FRA
    M. Pavon
    Tot
    -5
    5:40PM UTC

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -5
    5:40PM UTC

    T13

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -4
    5:30PM UTC

    T13

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -4
    5:30PM UTC

    T13

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    5:20PM UTC
