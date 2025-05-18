Davis Riley rallies from triple bogey, finishes T2 at PGA Championship
Qualifies for U.S. Open via top 60 on world ranking, will likely qualify for 2026 Masters
Written by Kevin Prise
Davis Riley figured his chance to win this PGA Championship sank in the water hazard short of the par-5 seventh green Sunday, after his wedge approach found a watery grave en route to a triple-bogey 8.
He was mostly correct, as Scottie Scheffler pulled away on the second nine en route to a five-stroke victory at Quail Hollow Club, and anyone else would’ve needed something special on Quail Hollow’s brutal "Green Mile" closing stretch to seriously challenge Scheffler. But Riley knew there was still plenty to play for, and he steeled his nerves to play the final 11 holes in a bogey-free 3-under, steering clear of any more trouble on the Green Mile or elsewhere.
Riley shared second place at 6-under 278, alongside Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, likely qualifying for next year’s Masters. (Augusta National historically invites the PGA Championship’s top four finishers and ties to the next Masters.) He also moved from No. 100 to No. 53 on the Official World Golf Ranking, qualifying for next month’s U.S. Open at Oakmont.
What could’ve been a negative memory turned into the epitome of Riley’s trademark resiliency, and it suggests big things ahead for the seventh-year pro.
“It was kind of a gut punch what happened on seven. I knew it put me out of position to win, but I knew there was a lot to play for, and I bounced back really good,” Riley said afterward. “Very fun week, a lot to learn from, and I'm already itching for the next major … This is a big step forward for me … It was a struggle at the beginning of the year, but I'm starting to see a lot of good golf shots and holing a lot of good putts.
“Hopefully, this thing can kind of catapult and get my season going.”
Riley, who wasn’t previously aware of the Masters top-four exemption, lit up Sunday evening when he learned of that carrot. It would’ve been easy for the University of Alabama alum to spiral after that triple bogey, which sent him to 4-over on the round, but he’s no stranger to overcoming adversity throughout his career – dating back to the final match of the 2013 U.S. Junior against Scheffler, when he self-reported a penalty for a moving ball that cost him the match. He also made a final-round triple bogey on a par 5 while contending in the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, but he rallied to reach a playoff before falling to Sam Burns.
Prior to recent weeks, Riley’s last 12 months have been a struggle inside the ropes. After winning last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge for his second PGA TOUR title, he immediately descended into a prolonged slump that included 17 consecutive starts without a top-25 finish. He was fighting a two-way miss, he said at the Valspar Championship in March, which led to anxiety on the golf course and a downward spiral – he felt uncomfortable game-planning because he didn’t know where to miss, and he wasn’t steering shots. Golf wasn’t much fun anymore.
Riley turned a corner this spring, and the results have followed. He focused on simplifying his process and establishing a more predictable shot pattern. He got back to playing a little draw with his irons, as he likes to. He started to feel freer on the golf course. He finished sixth at the Puerto Rico Open, added a seventh-place finish at the Valspar, and finished a respectable T21 at the Masters.
It all built toward this week at Quail Hollow, where not even that costly triple bogey could prevent Riley from notching a career-best major showing (his previous best was a T13 at the 2022 PGA at Southern Hills). Considering he’s the defending champion at next week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, it’s hard to imagine a better time for things to coalesce.
“It was a struggle at the start of the year, and I kind of had to find myself again,” Riley said Sunday evening, “and get comfortable on the golf course and start seeing windows and shots that I’m more accustomed to. I started to do it in practice more, and I’m starting to finally do it in competition. I’m really liking what I’m seeing and looking forward to defending next week.”
Now Riley will head to Colonial for his title defense with plenty of momentum – and the knowledge that his upcoming schedule will continue to include some of golf’s biggest events.
Perhaps the best part? His showing at Quail Hollow proved that his game is major-worthy. At just 28 years old, he should have more opportunities to break through for a major title, with the struggles making the journey all the sweeter.