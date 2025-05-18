Davis Riley rallies from triple bogey, finishes T2 at PGA Championship

Riley, who wasn’t previously aware of the Masters top-four exemption, lit up Sunday evening when he learned of that carrot. It would’ve been easy for the University of Alabama alum to spiral after that triple bogey, which sent him to 4-over on the round, but he’s no stranger to overcoming adversity throughout his career – dating back to the final match of the 2013 U.S. Junior against Scheffler, when he self-reported a penalty for a moving ball that cost him the match. He also made a final-round triple bogey on a par 5 while contending in the final round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, but he rallied to reach a playoff before falling to Sam Burns.