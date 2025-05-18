Scottie Scheffler’s generational greatness on display in PGA Championship victory, his third major championship title

A crowded grandstand looked on. As did a gaggle of reporters and cameras, their notepads and camera lenses trained on him. History was about to unfold over the next several hours. It always does on major championship Sundays, and Scheffler was the main event. Major No. 3 was in his sights, the second leg of the career Grand Slam – weighty, career-defining accomplishments. None of that appeared to be on Scheffler’s mind, robotic as he moved through his range session. He began like like he always does, taking swings with an old 7-iron with a molded grip that serves as an initial check of his fundamentals. From there he checked his ball position. Ball after ball, Scheffler worked through his checklist.