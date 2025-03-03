The First Look: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

FIELD NOTES: Xander Schauffele is set to return to action after nursing an injury since the first event of the PGA TOUR season. Schauffele, who last teed it up at The Sentry and finished T30, finished T25 at Bay Hill last year … Scottie Scheffler will defend his title this week. Scheffler, whose win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational kick-started his magical run through 2024, will make his fourth start of 2025 after a Christmas-time hand injury delayed his season’s start. Scheffler has shaken off the rust quickly – he has notched two top-10s in his first three starts of the year, including a T3 at The Genesis Invitational in his last TOUR appearance. Scheffler seems to play well at Bay Hill no matter the conditions. Last year, he won with a 15-under total; two years prior, he won with a 5-under total … Ludvig Åberg is back in action after winning the last Signature Event on the TOUR’s schedule, The Genesis Invitational. Åberg has two top-five finishes so far this season, including his win at The Genesis at Torrey Pines and has back-to-back top-25s at Bay Hill … World No. 2 Rory McIlroy also returns to action. McIlroy, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year, will tee it up at Bay Hill for the 11th time in his career and has notched some impressive results lately. He’s had just one finish outside the top-13 at the course since 2017 (and just two in his career). He finished runner-up in 2023 and won in 2018 … Thirty-eight of the top 40 – and 47 of the top 50 – in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up at Bay Hill.