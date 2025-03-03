PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Thomas betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Justin Thomas hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a ninth-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Thomas has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Thomas finished 12th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Thomas' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241269-71-72-73-3
    3/2/20232172-67-72-74-3

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Thomas has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas is averaging 0.782 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 5.314 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thomas .

    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season ranked 72nd on TOUR, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas sported a 0.639 mark (ninth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Thomas' -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 174th last season, while he averaged 28.48 putts per round (30th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26309.1307.7
    Greens in Regulation %13565.59%73.06%
    Putts Per Round3028.4828.1
    Par Breakers2327.03%30.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.76%9.17%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas last season took part in 21 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times (81%).
    • Last season Thomas' best performance came at The American Express. He shot 23-under and finished second in that event.
    • Thomas compiled 1445 points last season, which placed him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.951 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.338. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.135-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6393.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4661.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.4780.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7625.314

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6262-72-71-71-44
    July 18-20The Open Championship3168-78-67-77+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3067-70-71-67-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-72-74-68+266
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-65-140
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP266-64-65-66-19--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge366-67-66-71-18--
    January 2-5The Sentry2671-71-68-63-1938
    January 16-19The American Express267-64-68-66-23300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4866-70-74-71-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open666-68-70-65-1592
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational973-71-69-69-6152

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

