Justin Thomas betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Thomas has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Thomas is averaging 0.782 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.