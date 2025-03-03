Justin Thomas betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a ninth-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Thomas has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Thomas finished 12th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Thomas' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|3/2/2023
|21
|72-67-72-74
|-3
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging 0.782 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 5.314 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season ranked 72nd on TOUR, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas sported a 0.639 mark (ninth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 174th last season, while he averaged 28.48 putts per round (30th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.59%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.48
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|23
|27.03%
|30.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.76%
|9.17%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas last season took part in 21 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times (81%).
- Last season Thomas' best performance came at The American Express. He shot 23-under and finished second in that event.
- Thomas compiled 1445 points last season, which placed him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.951 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.338. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.639
|3.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.466
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.478
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.762
|5.314
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|71-71-68-63
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|2
|67-64-68-66
|-23
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|66-70-74-71
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|92
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|73-71-69-69
|-6
|152
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.