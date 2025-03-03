Max Homa betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
After he placed eighth in this tournament in 2024, Max Homa has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Homa has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- In 2024, Homa finished eighth (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Homa's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|3/2/2023
|14
|70-71-71-72
|-4
|3/3/2022
|17
|69-74-73-74
|+2
|3/4/2021
|10
|70-70-72-73
|-3
|3/5/2020
|24
|72-75-70-76
|+5
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Homa has an average finish of 40th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Homa is averaging -0.501 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of -2.941 in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383 last season, which ranked 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranked 100th, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa ranked 86th on TOUR with a mark of 0.145.
- On the greens, Homa's -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 106th last season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranked 43rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|63.71%
|65.81%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|176
|20.89%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.85%
|12.82%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa played 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times (81.8%).
- Last season Homa's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Masters Tournament.
- Homa collected 1194 points last season, ranking 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.081.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.404. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609 (he finished eighth in that event).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.465). That ranked third in the field.
- Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.383
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.145
|-3.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.208
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.025
|-0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.054
|-2.941
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|70
|69-78-74-70
|+11
|12
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-75-73-67
|+1
|82
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|69-69-67-68
|-19
|38
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|71-72-70-69
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.