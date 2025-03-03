PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 14, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

    After he placed eighth in this tournament in 2024, Max Homa has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Homa has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In 2024, Homa finished eighth (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Homa's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024871-69-71-73-4
    3/2/20231470-71-71-72-4
    3/3/20221769-74-73-74+2
    3/4/20211070-70-72-73-3
    3/5/20202472-75-70-76+5

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Homa has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Homa has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Homa is averaging -0.501 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of -2.941 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Homa .

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.383 last season, which ranked 164th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranked 100th, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa ranked 86th on TOUR with a mark of 0.145.
    • On the greens, Homa's -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 106th last season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranked 43rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100300.2293.6
    Greens in Regulation %15963.71%65.81%
    Putts Per Round4328.5929.0
    Par Breakers17620.89%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.85%12.82%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa played 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times (81.8%).
    • Last season Homa's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Masters Tournament.
    • Homa collected 1194 points last season, ranking 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.081.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.404. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.465). That ranked third in the field.
    • Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.3830.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.145-3.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2080.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.025-0.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.054-2.941

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7067-70-73-69-13
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-72-70-74+816
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship7069-78-74-70+1112
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-75-73-67+182
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2773-66-67-66-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry2669-69-67-68-1938
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5371-72-70-69-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

