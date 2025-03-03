The First Look: Puerto Rico Open

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Blades Brown is back in action on the PGA TOUR. Brown, who announced he was turning pro earlier this year as a 17-year-old (he turns 18 on May 21) will make his third TOUR start this season. He missed the cut at The American Express, but he finished T34 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld … Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen is set to make his PGA TOUR debut. Neergaard-Petersen won three times on the HotelPlanner Tour last year to earn an automatic promotion to the DP World Tour. There hasn’t been much of an adjustment for him so far, however, as he’s notched three top-10s in the last six starts, including a runner-up at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in February … Santiago de la Fuente made his debut as a pro at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld where he finished T65. He’s back in action this week in Puerto Rico … Justin Hastings made his TOUR debut at this event in 2024. The native of the Cayman Islands is a senior at the University of San Diego and won the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship, earning his way into the Masters. He was named to the 2023 PING All-West Region and 2022-23 All-Mountain West teams … Other sponsor invites include University of Louisville alum Max Kennedy, DP World Tour member Matthew Jordan who is currently 17th on the Race to Dubai, Puerto Rico’s Gustavo Rangel (a junior at Loyola University Maryland), College of Charleston’s Kieron van Wyk, University of Minnesota alum Ben Warian (who made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2024 3M Open), Arizona State sophomore Connor Williams, plus Brett White, Angel Ayora, Kelvin Hernandez, Chris Nido and Reinaldo Simoni … Major champion Jason Dufner rounds out the sponsor invites.