Cameron Young shoots 59 Saturday at Travelers Championship
CROMWELL, Conn. — It’s a 59 for the 12th time.
Cameron Young shot 11-under 59 in the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He’s the 12th golfer in PGA TOUR history to shoot sub-60 and first since Scottie Scheffler at the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Jim Furyk owns the low round in tournament and PGA TOUR history. He shot 58 at TPC River Highlands in the final round of the 2016 Travelers (and also had a 59 at the 2013 BMW Championship, making him the only man with multiple sub-60 rounds on TOUR).
Young missed a 7-foot birdie on the 16th hole that could have matched Furyk. He’ll settle for 59 – a pretty good consolation prize. With Young’s 59, TPC River Highlands becomes one of two TOUR courses to yield two scores of 59 or lower.
The highlights were Young’s two eagles, neither of which came on TPC River Highlands’ par-5s. Young holed out for eagle on the par-4 third hole, landing his approach from 142 yards to within feet of the cup before it dropped in for a deuce.
He made an eagle at the drivable par-4 15th, hitting iron off the tee from 280 yards that landed short of the green, slowly trundled onto the putting surface and stopped 4 feet from the hole.
The eagle at 15 moved Young to 10-under through 15 holes. He missed a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th, but hit another superb iron from the 17th fairway that stopped 5 feet from the hole. Young calmly converted the putt, stepping to pick the ball up before it even reached the hole.
It didn’t come without stress. Young drove his ball into the left rough on the 18th. Standing just in front of a fairway bunker, he was unable to hit the green, leaving himself a nervy up-and-down from just short. Standing 41 feet from the pin, Young’s chip came up 10 feet short, but he rolled in the downhill right-to-left putt to secure history.
The 18th was emblematic of Young’s round, which was somehow erratic despite the score. Young hit just six fairways. Players have spent much of the week harping on the importance of driving accuracy as it had been hard to control shots from the thick rough, but Young had no such issues. He hit 16 greens, tallied zero bogeys and converted two of his birdies after hitting in the rough off the tee.
Young’s historic round started quickly. He made birdie on Nos. 1 and 2 before holing out for eagle at the third. He poured in a 20-foot birdie putt on the fourth to move to 5-under for the day.
Three straight pars kept it from a potentially record-breaking front-nine, but Young added birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 to shoot 28. His approach at par-3 eighth settled just 14 inches from the pin, nearly adding an ace to the historic round. He capped off the opening side with a 32-foot birdie at the ninth.
Young made three pars to start the back nine, including the 11th where he missed a 12-foot birdie putt. He took advantage of the par-5 13th, hitting the green in two and two-putting for birdie. He appeared to be running out of holes before his sensational shot at the 15th reinvigorated the charge. He stuffed his approach on the 175-yard par-3 16th to 7 feet but couldn’t convert the putt.