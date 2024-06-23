Willie Mack III captures THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational, secures exemption into Rocket Mortgage Classic
2 Min Read
Willie Mack III will play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time after winning THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
DETROIT – Flint, Michigan, native Willie Mack III will play in the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time after earning an exemption Sunday by winning THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational at Detroit Golf Club.
Mack III will tee it up alongside the world’s best golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic starting Thursday after shooting 63-74 for a 7-under 137 total on the same course Saturday and Sunday to earn a two-stroke victory at THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational. His victory also earned him a first-place prize of $13,200 from the event’s $22,000 purse.
In 2021, Mack III was granted a sponsor exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for 71st, making his first cut on the PGA TOUR. He continued his success by making the cut at the John Deere Classic the following week. Mack III made his major championship debut at this year’s U.S. Open.
THE JOHN SHIPPEN is a series of competitions created to provide playing opportunities on the LPGA and PGA TOUR for the nation’s top Black amateur and professional women and men golfers. The series includes THE JOHN SHIPPEN Cognizant Cup, THE JOHN SHIPPEN Women’s Invitational and THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational. The events are named after John Shippen Jr., who was both the first American-born golf professional and the country’s first Black golf professional.
“I played in the U.S. Open a week ago and I’m probably more excited to play back in my hometown in Michigan,” Mack III said. "This is my first cut made on the PGA TOUR a couple of years so hopefully I can play well on Sunday, be in contention, and represent everybody in Michigan.
“What THE JOHN SHIPPEN is doing, giving us an opportunity to come out here and play in a PGA TOUR event, these opportunities weren’t necessarily provided when I started playing professional golf. To see the younger players being able to get these opportunities and hone in their skills to when they play on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour is amazing.”
For the first time since its 2021 debut, THE JOHN SHIPPEN features prize purses for all three of its 2024 events. A $60,000 total purse will be distributed across three events: THE JOHN SHIPPEN Cognizant Cup, THE JOHN SHIPPEN Women’s Invitational and THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational.
Mack III opened plenty of eyes with his opening round of the two-day THE JOHN SHIPPEN Men’s Invitational, carding 10 birdies for a 9-under-par 63. Going into Sunday’s final round with a five-shot lead, Mack struggled on the front nine with four bogeys but picked it up on the back nine and birdied the 12th, 13th and 18th holes.
Nyasha Mauchaza (139) placed second, with Kevin Hall and Cameron Riley tied for third (142).
Mack is a three-time THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational competitor (2021-23), a 2023 Korn Ferry Tour member and has 80 professional wins.